X_Size

Establece el valor de la propiedad "X_Size".

bool  X_Size(
   int  size      // Tamaño horizontal
   )

Parámetros

size

[in]  Nuevo tamaño horizontal.

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad no cambia.

Nota

Para obtener las propiedades "X_Size" y "Y_Size" utilice los métodos X_Size y Y_Size disponibles en la clase padre CChartObjectLabel.