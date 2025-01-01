Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosObjects ControlsCChartObjectRectLabelX_Size CreateX_SizeY_SizeBackColorAngleBorderTypeSaveLoadType X_Size Establece el valor de la propiedad "X_Size". bool X_Size( int size // Tamaño horizontal ) Parámetros size [in] Nuevo tamaño horizontal. Valor devuelto true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad no cambia. Nota Para obtener las propiedades "X_Size" y "Y_Size" utilice los métodos X_Size y Y_Size disponibles en la clase padre CChartObjectLabel. Create Y_Size