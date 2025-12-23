CodeBaseSecciones
Mira cómo descargar robots gratis
¡Búscanos en Telegram!
Pon "Me gusta" y sigue las noticias
¿Es interesante este script?
Deje un enlace a él, ¡qué los demás también lo valoren!
¿Le ha gustado el script?
Evalúe su trabajo en el terminal MetaTrader 5
al bolsillo
Indicadores

Confluence Index Stoch+RSI+MACD - indicador para MetaTrader 5

Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin | Spanish English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Visualizaciones:
137
Ranking:
(6)
Publicado:
MTF NN.mq5 (27.81 KB) ver
Descargar ZIP Cómo bajar códigos desde MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance ¿Necesita un robot o indicador basado en este código? Solicítelo en la bolsa freelance Pasar a la bolsa

Oscilador de confluencia multitrama que combina el estocástico, el RSI y el MACD en 3 marcos temporales.Se utiliza para identificar entradas en tendencia cuando todos los indicadores están alineados (puntuación >50 alcista, <-50 bajista ). Se utiliza mejor como confirmación para configuraciones de continuación de tendencia, reacciones de soporte/resistencia y condiciones de agotamiento.


En lugar de normalizar los valores, simplemente asignamos una puntuación. No puedo explicar completamente por qué, pero en mi uso personal es sorprendentemente eficaz, especialmente para detectar divergencias. 




//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|MultiConfluence_Index.mq5
//|Índice de Confluencia Stoch+RSI+MACD || Índice de Confluencia
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Multi-Confluence Index"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_plots   4

// Ligne principale de l'indice
#property indicator_label1  "Confluence Index"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrDodgerBlue
#property indicator_width1  3

// Ligne zéro
#property indicator_label2  "Zero Line"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrGray
#property indicator_width2  1
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_DOT

// Zona alcista extrême
#property indicator_label3  "Zone Bullish"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color3  clrDarkGreen

// Zona bajista extrême
#property indicator_label4  "Zone Bearish"
#property indicator_type4   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color4  clrDarkRed

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parámetros de entrada|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input group "=== TIMEFRAMES ==="
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF1 = PERIOD_CURRENT;   // Plazo 1 (Rápido)
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF2 = PERIOD_H1;        // Marco temporal 2 (Medio)
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF3 = PERIOD_H4;        // Plazo 3 (Lento)

input group "=== PARAMETRES ==="
input int      Stoch_K        = 14;      // K estocástico
input int      Stoch_D        = 3;       // Estocástico D
input int      Stoch_Slowing  = 3;       // Ralentización estocástica
input int      RSI_Period     = 14;      // Periodo RSI
input int      MACD_Fast      = 12;      // MACD EMA Rápido
input int      MACD_Slow      = 26;      // MACD EMA Lenta
input int      MACD_Signal    = 9;       // Señal MACD

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Búferes|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndexBuffer[];
double ZeroBuffer[];
double BullishZoneTop[];
double BullishZoneBottom[];
double BearishZoneTop[];
double BearishZoneBottom[];

// Manejadores para indicadores
int handle_stoch_tf1, handle_stoch_tf2, handle_stoch_tf3;
int handle_rsi_tf1, handle_rsi_tf2, handle_rsi_tf3;
int handle_macd_tf1, handle_macd_tf2, handle_macd_tf3;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Inicialización|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
   // Búferes
   SetIndexBuffer(0, IndexBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, ZeroBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, BullishZoneTop, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3, BullishZoneBottom, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4, BearishZoneTop, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(5, BearishZoneBottom, INDICATOR_DATA);
   
   // Configuración
   ArraySetAsSeries(IndexBuffer, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ZeroBuffer, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BullishZoneTop, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BullishZoneBottom, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BearishZoneTop, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BearishZoneBottom, true);
   
   // Ligne zéro
   ArrayInitialize(ZeroBuffer, 0.0);
   
   // Configuración de las zonas de relleno
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 0);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 0);
   
   // Creación de asas - STOCHASTIC
   handle_stoch_tf1 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF1, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH);
   handle_stoch_tf2 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF2, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH);
   handle_stoch_tf3 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF3, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH);
   
   // Creación de asideros - RSI
   handle_rsi_tf1 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF1, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle_rsi_tf2 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF2, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle_rsi_tf3 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF3, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
   
   // Creación de asas - MACD
   handle_macd_tf1 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF1, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle_macd_tf2 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF2, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle_macd_tf3 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF3, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE);
   
   // Verificación de las asas
   if(handle_stoch_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE ||
      handle_rsi_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE ||
      handle_macd_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE)
   {
      Print("ERROR: Impossible to create handles");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }
   
   // Nombre y escala
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "Multi-Confluence Index");
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, 1);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, -100);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 100);
   
   // Niveles
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS, 3);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 0, 0);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 1, 50);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 2, -50);
   
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 0, clrGray);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 1, clrGreen);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 2, clrRed);
   
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 0, STYLE_SOLID);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 1, STYLE_DOT);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 2, STYLE_DOT);
   
   Print("Multi-Confluence Index initialized - TF:", EnumToString(TF1), "/", EnumToString(TF2), "/", EnumToString(TF3));
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Desinicialización|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
   if(handle_stoch_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf1);
   if(handle_stoch_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf2);
   if(handle_stoch_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf3);
   if(handle_rsi_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf1);
   if(handle_rsi_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf2);
   if(handle_rsi_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf3);
   if(handle_macd_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf1);
   if(handle_macd_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf2);
   if(handle_macd_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf3);
   
   Comment("");
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cálculo principal|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
{
   if(rates_total < 100)
      return(0);
   
   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   if(limit == 0) limit = 1;
   if(prev_calculated == 0) limit = rates_total - 100;
   
   // Matrices para los datos (como series para coincidir con la indexación del búfer)
   double stoch_k1[], stoch_d1[], stoch_k2[], stoch_d2[], stoch_k3[], stoch_d3[];
   double rsi1[], rsi2[], rsi3[];
   double macd_main1[], macd_sig1[], macd_main2[], macd_sig2[], macd_main3[], macd_sig3[];
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsi1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsi2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsi3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig3, true);
   
   // Copia de datos - copia suficientes barras
   int bars_to_copy = limit + 50;
   
   int copied = 0;
   copied = CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k1);
   if(copied <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k1, code:", GetLastError()); return(prev_calculated); }
   
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf1, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d1"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf2, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf3, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi1"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main1"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf1, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig1"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf2, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf3, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   
   Print("DEBUG: Copied ", copied, " bars, limit=", limit, " rates_total=", rates_total);
   
   // Cálculo del índice - ahora i=0 es la barra más reciente
   int calculated = 0;
   for(int i = 0; i < limit; i++)
   {
      // Comprobación de seguridad para el acceso al array
      if(i >= ArraySize(stoch_k1) || i >= ArraySize(stoch_k2) || i >= ArraySize(stoch_k3))
      {
         Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - stoch arrays too small");
         continue;
      }
      if(i >= ArraySize(rsi1) || i >= ArraySize(rsi2) || i >= ArraySize(rsi3))
      {
         Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - rsi arrays too small");
         continue;
      }
      if(i >= ArraySize(macd_main1) || i >= ArraySize(macd_main2) || i >= ArraySize(macd_main3))
      {
         Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - macd arrays too small");
         continue;
      }
      
      double score = 0.0;
      
      //=== ESTOCÁSTICA ===
      // TF1
      if(stoch_k1[i] > stoch_d1[i])
         score += 11.0;
      else
         score -= 11.0;
      
      // TF2
      if(stoch_k2[i] > stoch_d2[i])
         score += 17.0;
      else
         score -= 17.0;
      
      // TF3
      if(stoch_k3[i] > stoch_d3[i])
         score += 17.0;
      else
         score -= 17.0;
      
      //=== RSI ===
      // TF1
      if(rsi1[i] > 50)
         score += 7.0;
      else
         score -= 7.0;
      
      // TF2
      if(rsi2[i] > 50)
         score += 11.0;
      else
         score -= 11.0;
      
      // TF3
      if(rsi3[i] > 50)
         score += 11.0;
      else
         score -= 11.0;
      
      //=== MACD ===
      // TF1
      if(macd_main1[i] > macd_sig1[i])
         score += 6.0;
      else
         score -= 6.0;
      
      // TF2
      if(macd_main2[i] > macd_sig2[i])
         score += 10.0;
      else
         score -= 10.0;
      
      // TF3
      if(macd_main3[i] > macd_sig3[i])
         score += 10.0;
      else
         score -= 10.0;
      
      // Stockage - i=0 es la barra actual
      IndexBuffer[i] = score;
      calculated++;
      
      if(i < 3)  // Depuración de las 3 primeras barras
      {
         Print("DEBUG: Bar[", i, "] score=", score, " stoch1=", stoch_k1[i], " rsi1=", rsi1[i], " macd1=", macd_main1[i]);
      }
      
      // Zonas coloreadas
      if(score > 50)
      {
         BullishZoneTop[i] = 100;
         BullishZoneBottom[i] = 50;
      }
      else
      {
         BullishZoneTop[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         BullishZoneBottom[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      }
      
      if(score < -50)
      {
         BearishZoneTop[i] = -50;
         BearishZoneBottom[i] = -100;
      }
      else
      {
         BearishZoneTop[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         BearishZoneBottom[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      }
   }
   
   Print("DEBUG: Calculated ", calculated, " bars out of ", limit);
   
   // Información de depuración en el primer cálculo
   if(prev_calculated == 0)
   {
      string info = StringFormat("Calculation completed | Current index: %.1f", IndexBuffer[0]);
      Print(info);
      Comment(info);
   }
   
   return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Traducción del inglés realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/66295

Moving Averages-14 different types Moving Averages-14 different types

Este es un indicador para calcular 14 tipos de medias móviles basadas en el precio de cierre.

Control_Trade_Sessions Control_Trade_Sessions

Biblioteca para el control de las sesiones de negociación. Al inicio cuenta el tiempo de las sesiones de negociación para los 7 días de la semana (los sábados y domingos puede haber negociación de criptomonedas), hasta 10 sesiones por día. Luego en OnTick() puede hacer chequeos, y si un tick llegó fuera de la sesión de negociación, puede salir de su procesamiento.

Simple_Price_EA Simple_Price_EA

El Asesor Experto más simple que analiza el movimiento del precio en un número determinado de barras y abre una posición correspondiente.

wd.Range_BB wd.Range_BB

Proporciona Bandas de Bollinger con el cálculo del ancho de banda del rango como la diferencia en pips entre las Bandas superior e inferior. La apariencia y el comportamiento de las Bandas de Bollinger pueden personalizarse ajustando el periodo, el desplazamiento, la desviación y el precio aplicado, junto con el color y el estilo de línea. La etiqueta 'información de rango/ancho de banda' puede colocarse en la Sub-ventana especificada, permitiendo personalizar las posiciones de la etiqueta. En general, este indicador ayuda a los operadores a visualizar la flexibilidad y volatilidad del mercado basándose en el ancho de las Bandas de Bollinger.