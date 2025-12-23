und werden Sie Mitglied unserer Fangruppe
Veröffentliche einen Link auf das Skript, damit die anderen ihn auch nutzen können
Bewerten Sie es im Terminal MetaTrader 5
Confluence Index Stoch+RSI+MACD - Indikator für den MetaTrader 5
- Ansichten:
- 35
- Rating:
-
- Veröffentlicht:
- Benötigen Sie einen Roboter oder Indikator, der auf diesem Code basiert? Bestellen Sie ihn im Freelance-Bereich Zum Freelance
Anstatt die Werte zu normalisieren, weisen wir einfach eine Punktzahl zu. Ich kann nicht genau erklären, warum, aber in meiner persönlichen Anwendung ist es überraschend effektiv, insbesondere bei der Erkennung von Divergenzen.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|MultiConfluence_Index.mq5 | //|Zusammenfluss Index Stoch+RSI+MACD || //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Multi-Confluence Index" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 4 // Hauptlinie des Verzeichnisses #property indicator_label1 "Confluence Index" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width1 3 // Ligne zéro #property indicator_label2 "Zero Line" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGray #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT // Zone bullish extrême #property indicator_label3 "Zone Bullish" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color3 clrDarkGreen // Zone bearish extrême #property indicator_label4 "Zone Bearish" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color4 clrDarkRed //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Eingabeparameter| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input group "=== TIMEFRAMES ===" input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF1 = PERIOD_CURRENT; // Zeitrahmen 1 (schnell) input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF2 = PERIOD_H1; // Zeitrahmen 2 (Mittel) input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF3 = PERIOD_H4; // Zeitrahmen 3 (langsam) input group "=== PARAMETRES ===" input int Stoch_K = 14; // Stochastische K input int Stoch_D = 3; // Stochastisch D input int Stoch_Slowing = 3; // Stochastische Verlangsamung input int RSI_Period = 14; // RSI Zeitraum input int MACD_Fast = 12; // MACD EMA Schnell input int MACD_Slow = 26; // MACD EMA langsam input int MACD_Signal = 9; // MACD-Signal //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Puffer| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndexBuffer[]; double ZeroBuffer[]; double BullishZoneTop[]; double BullishZoneBottom[]; double BearishZoneTop[]; double BearishZoneBottom[]; // Handles für Indikatoren int handle_stoch_tf1, handle_stoch_tf2, handle_stoch_tf3; int handle_rsi_tf1, handle_rsi_tf2, handle_rsi_tf3; int handle_macd_tf1, handle_macd_tf2, handle_macd_tf3; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialisierung| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { // Puffer SetIndexBuffer(0, IndexBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1, ZeroBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2, BullishZoneTop, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3, BullishZoneBottom, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4, BearishZoneTop, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5, BearishZoneBottom, INDICATOR_DATA); // Konfiguration ArraySetAsSeries(IndexBuffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(ZeroBuffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(BullishZoneTop, true); ArraySetAsSeries(BullishZoneBottom, true); ArraySetAsSeries(BearishZoneTop, true); ArraySetAsSeries(BearishZoneBottom, true); // Ligne zéro ArrayInitialize(ZeroBuffer, 0.0); // Konfiguration von Füllzonen PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 0); PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 0); // Erstellung von Griffen - STOCHASTIC handle_stoch_tf1 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF1, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH); handle_stoch_tf2 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF2, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH); handle_stoch_tf3 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF3, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH); // Erstellung von Griffen - RSI handle_rsi_tf1 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF1, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE); handle_rsi_tf2 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF2, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE); handle_rsi_tf3 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF3, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE); // Erstellung von Griffen - MACD handle_macd_tf1 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF1, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE); handle_macd_tf2 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF2, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE); handle_macd_tf3 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF3, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE); // Überprüfung der Griffe if(handle_stoch_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("ERROR: Impossible to create handles"); return(INIT_FAILED); } // Name und Maßstab IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "Multi-Confluence Index"); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, 1); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, -100); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 100); // Levels IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS, 3); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 0, 0); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 1, 50); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 2, -50); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 0, clrGray); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 1, clrGreen); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 2, clrRed); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 0, STYLE_SOLID); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 1, STYLE_DOT); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 2, STYLE_DOT); Print("Multi-Confluence Index initialized - TF:", EnumToString(TF1), "/", EnumToString(TF2), "/", EnumToString(TF3)); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialisierung| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { if(handle_stoch_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf1); if(handle_stoch_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf2); if(handle_stoch_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf3); if(handle_rsi_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf1); if(handle_rsi_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf2); if(handle_rsi_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf3); if(handle_macd_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf1); if(handle_macd_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf2); if(handle_macd_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf3); Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Hauptberechnung| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(rates_total < 100) return(0); int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; if(limit == 0) limit = 1; if(prev_calculated == 0) limit = rates_total - 100; // Arrays für Daten (als Reihen, um die Pufferindizierung anzupassen) double stoch_k1[], stoch_d1[], stoch_k2[], stoch_d2[], stoch_k3[], stoch_d3[]; double rsi1[], rsi2[], rsi3[]; double macd_main1[], macd_sig1[], macd_main2[], macd_sig2[], macd_main3[], macd_sig3[]; ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k3, true); ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d3, true); ArraySetAsSeries(rsi1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(rsi2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(rsi3, true); ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main3, true); ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig3, true); // Kopie der Daten - genügend Balken kopieren int bars_to_copy = limit + 50; int copied = 0; copied = CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k1); if(copied <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k1, code:", GetLastError()); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf1, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d1"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k2"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf2, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d2"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k3"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf3, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d3"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi1"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi2"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi3"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main1"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf1, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig1"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main2"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf2, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig2"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main3"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf3, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig3"); return(prev_calculated); } Print("DEBUG: Copied ", copied, " bars, limit=", limit, " rates_total=", rates_total); // Berechnung des Indexes - jetzt ist i=0 der jüngste Takt int calculated = 0; for(int i = 0; i < limit; i++) { // Sicherheitsprüfung für Array-Zugriff if(i >= ArraySize(stoch_k1) || i >= ArraySize(stoch_k2) || i >= ArraySize(stoch_k3)) { Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - stoch arrays too small"); continue; } if(i >= ArraySize(rsi1) || i >= ArraySize(rsi2) || i >= ArraySize(rsi3)) { Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - rsi arrays too small"); continue; } if(i >= ArraySize(macd_main1) || i >= ArraySize(macd_main2) || i >= ArraySize(macd_main3)) { Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - macd arrays too small"); continue; } double score = 0.0; //=== STOCHASTISCH === // TF1 if(stoch_k1[i] > stoch_d1[i]) score += 11.0; else score -= 11.0; // TF2 if(stoch_k2[i] > stoch_d2[i]) score += 17.0; else score -= 17.0; // TF3 if(stoch_k3[i] > stoch_d3[i]) score += 17.0; else score -= 17.0; //=== RSI === // TF1 if(rsi1[i] > 50) score += 7.0; else score -= 7.0; // TF2 if(rsi2[i] > 50) score += 11.0; else score -= 11.0; // TF3 if(rsi3[i] > 50) score += 11.0; else score -= 11.0; //=== MACD === === // TF1 if(macd_main1[i] > macd_sig1[i]) score += 6.0; else score -= 6.0; // TF2 if(macd_main2[i] > macd_sig2[i]) score += 10.0; else score -= 10.0; // TF3 if(macd_main3[i] > macd_sig3[i]) score += 10.0; else score -= 10.0; // Stockage - i=0 ist aktueller Balken IndexBuffer[i] = score; calculated++; if(i < 3) // Debuggen für die 3 ersten Balken { Print("DEBUG: Bar[", i, "] score=", score, " stoch1=", stoch_k1[i], " rsi1=", rsi1[i], " macd1=", macd_main1[i]); } // Farbige Zonen if(score > 50) { BullishZoneTop[i] = 100; BullishZoneBottom[i] = 50; } else { BullishZoneTop[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; BullishZoneBottom[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } if(score < -50) { BearishZoneTop[i] = -50; BearishZoneBottom[i] = -100; } else { BearishZoneTop[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; BearishZoneBottom[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } } Print("DEBUG: Calculated ", calculated, " bars out of ", limit); // Debug-Informationen bei der ersten Berechnung if(prev_calculated == 0) { string info = StringFormat("Calculation completed | Current index: %.1f", IndexBuffer[0]); Print(info); Comment(info); } return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Übersetzt aus dem Englischen von MetaQuotes Ltd.
Originalpublikation: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/66295
Dies ist ein Indikator zur Berechnung von 14 Arten von gleitenden Durchschnitten auf Basis des Schlusskurses.Kontrolle_Handel_Sitzungen
Bibliothek für die Kontrolle von Handelssitzungen. Beim Start zählt sie die Zeit der Handelssitzungen für alle 7 Tage der Woche (am Samstag und Sonntag kann mit Kryptowährungen gehandelt werden), bis zu 10 Sitzungen pro Tag. Dann können Sie in OnTick() Überprüfungen durchführen, und wenn ein Tick außerhalb der Handelssitzung eintrifft, können Sie die weitere Verarbeitung des Ticks beenden.
Der einfachste Expert Advisor, der die Kursbewegung auf einer bestimmten Anzahl von Bars analysiert und eine entsprechende Position eröffnet.wd.Range_BB
Bietet Bollinger Bands mit der Berechnung der Bandbreite als die Differenz in Pips zwischen dem oberen und unteren Band. Aussehen und Verhalten der Bollinger Bänder können durch Anpassung von Periode, Verschiebung, Abweichung und angewandtem Preis sowie Farbe und Linienstil angepasst werden. Die Beschriftung "Range/Bandwidth Information" kann im angegebenen Unterfenster platziert werden, wodurch die Position der Beschriftung angepasst werden kann. Insgesamt hilft dieser Indikator Händlern bei der Visualisierung von Marktflexibilität und Volatilität basierend auf der Breite der Bollinger Bänder.