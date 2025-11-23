CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Confluence Index Stoch+RSI+MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin

Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin

3.9 (117)
7 products 3 codes 2 topics 4 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
4820
Rating:
(7)
Published:
MTF NN.mq5 (27.81 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Multi-timeframe confluence oscillator combining Stochastic, RSI and MACD across 3 timeframes. Used to identify trend entries when all indicators align (score >50 bullish, <-50 bearish). Best used as a confirmation for trend-continuation setups, support/resistance reactions, and exhaustion conditions


Instead of normalizing the values, we are simply assigning a score. I can’t fully explain why, but in my personal use it is surprisingly effective, especially for detecting divergences.  




//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        MultiConfluence_Index.mq5 |
//|                           Confluence Index Stoch+RSI+MACD    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Multi-Confluence Index"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_plots   4

// Ligne principale de l'indice
#property indicator_label1  "Confluence Index"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrDodgerBlue
#property indicator_width1  3

// Ligne zéro
#property indicator_label2  "Zero Line"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrGray
#property indicator_width2  1
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_DOT

// Zone bullish extrême
#property indicator_label3  "Zone Bullish"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color3  clrDarkGreen

// Zone bearish extrême
#property indicator_label4  "Zone Bearish"
#property indicator_type4   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color4  clrDarkRed

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input group "=== TIMEFRAMES ==="
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF1 = PERIOD_CURRENT;   // Timeframe 1 (Fast)
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF2 = PERIOD_H1;        // Timeframe 2 (Medium)
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF3 = PERIOD_H4;        // Timeframe 3 (Slow)

input group "=== PARAMETRES ==="
input int      Stoch_K        = 14;      // Stochastic K
input int      Stoch_D        = 3;       // Stochastic D
input int      Stoch_Slowing  = 3;       // Stochastic Slowing
input int      RSI_Period     = 14;      // RSI Period
input int      MACD_Fast      = 12;      // MACD EMA Fast
input int      MACD_Slow      = 26;      // MACD EMA Slow
input int      MACD_Signal    = 9;       // MACD Signal

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Buffers                                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndexBuffer[];
double ZeroBuffer[];
double BullishZoneTop[];
double BullishZoneBottom[];
double BearishZoneTop[];
double BearishZoneBottom[];

// Handles for indicators
int handle_stoch_tf1, handle_stoch_tf2, handle_stoch_tf3;
int handle_rsi_tf1, handle_rsi_tf2, handle_rsi_tf3;
int handle_macd_tf1, handle_macd_tf2, handle_macd_tf3;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
   // Buffers
   SetIndexBuffer(0, IndexBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, ZeroBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, BullishZoneTop, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3, BullishZoneBottom, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4, BearishZoneTop, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(5, BearishZoneBottom, INDICATOR_DATA);
   
   // Configuration
   ArraySetAsSeries(IndexBuffer, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ZeroBuffer, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BullishZoneTop, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BullishZoneBottom, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BearishZoneTop, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BearishZoneBottom, true);
   
   // Ligne zéro
   ArrayInitialize(ZeroBuffer, 0.0);
   
   // Configuration of fill zones
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 0);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 0);
   
   // Creation of handles - STOCHASTIC
   handle_stoch_tf1 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF1, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH);
   handle_stoch_tf2 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF2, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH);
   handle_stoch_tf3 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF3, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH);
   
   // Creation of handles - RSI
   handle_rsi_tf1 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF1, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle_rsi_tf2 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF2, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle_rsi_tf3 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF3, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
   
   // Creation of handles - MACD
   handle_macd_tf1 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF1, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle_macd_tf2 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF2, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle_macd_tf3 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF3, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE);
   
   // Verification of handles
   if(handle_stoch_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE ||
      handle_rsi_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE ||
      handle_macd_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE)
   {
      Print("ERROR: Impossible to create handles");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }
   
   // Name and scale
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "Multi-Confluence Index");
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, 1);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, -100);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 100);
   
   // Levels
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS, 3);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 0, 0);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 1, 50);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 2, -50);
   
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 0, clrGray);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 1, clrGreen);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 2, clrRed);
   
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 0, STYLE_SOLID);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 1, STYLE_DOT);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 2, STYLE_DOT);
   
   Print("Multi-Confluence Index initialized - TF:", EnumToString(TF1), "/", EnumToString(TF2), "/", EnumToString(TF3));
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialization                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
   if(handle_stoch_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf1);
   if(handle_stoch_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf2);
   if(handle_stoch_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf3);
   if(handle_rsi_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf1);
   if(handle_rsi_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf2);
   if(handle_rsi_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf3);
   if(handle_macd_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf1);
   if(handle_macd_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf2);
   if(handle_macd_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf3);
   
   Comment("");
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Main calculation                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
{
   if(rates_total < 100)
      return(0);
   
   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   if(limit == 0) limit = 1;
   if(prev_calculated == 0) limit = rates_total - 100;
   
   // Arrays for data (as series to match buffer indexing)
   double stoch_k1[], stoch_d1[], stoch_k2[], stoch_d2[], stoch_k3[], stoch_d3[];
   double rsi1[], rsi2[], rsi3[];
   double macd_main1[], macd_sig1[], macd_main2[], macd_sig2[], macd_main3[], macd_sig3[];
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsi1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsi2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsi3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig3, true);
   
   // Copy of data - copy enough bars
   int bars_to_copy = limit + 50;
   
   int copied = 0;
   copied = CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k1);
   if(copied <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k1, code:", GetLastError()); return(prev_calculated); }
   
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf1, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d1"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf2, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf3, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi1"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main1"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf1, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig1"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf2, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf3, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   
   Print("DEBUG: Copied ", copied, " bars, limit=", limit, " rates_total=", rates_total);
   
   // Calcul of the index - now i=0 is most recent bar
   int calculated = 0;
   for(int i = 0; i < limit; i++)
   {
      // Security check for array access
      if(i >= ArraySize(stoch_k1) || i >= ArraySize(stoch_k2) || i >= ArraySize(stoch_k3))
      {
         Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - stoch arrays too small");
         continue;
      }
      if(i >= ArraySize(rsi1) || i >= ArraySize(rsi2) || i >= ArraySize(rsi3))
      {
         Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - rsi arrays too small");
         continue;
      }
      if(i >= ArraySize(macd_main1) || i >= ArraySize(macd_main2) || i >= ArraySize(macd_main3))
      {
         Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - macd arrays too small");
         continue;
      }
      
      double score = 0.0;
      
      //=== STOCHASTIQUE ===
      // TF1
      if(stoch_k1[i] > stoch_d1[i])
         score += 11.0;
      else
         score -= 11.0;
      
      // TF2
      if(stoch_k2[i] > stoch_d2[i])
         score += 17.0;
      else
         score -= 17.0;
      
      // TF3
      if(stoch_k3[i] > stoch_d3[i])
         score += 17.0;
      else
         score -= 17.0;
      
      //=== RSI ===
      // TF1
      if(rsi1[i] > 50)
         score += 7.0;
      else
         score -= 7.0;
      
      // TF2
      if(rsi2[i] > 50)
         score += 11.0;
      else
         score -= 11.0;
      
      // TF3
      if(rsi3[i] > 50)
         score += 11.0;
      else
         score -= 11.0;
      
      //=== MACD ===
      // TF1
      if(macd_main1[i] > macd_sig1[i])
         score += 6.0;
      else
         score -= 6.0;
      
      // TF2
      if(macd_main2[i] > macd_sig2[i])
         score += 10.0;
      else
         score -= 10.0;
      
      // TF3
      if(macd_main3[i] > macd_sig3[i])
         score += 10.0;
      else
         score -= 10.0;
      
      // Stockage - i=0 is current bar
      IndexBuffer[i] = score;
      calculated++;
      
      if(i < 3)  // Debug pour les 3 premières barres
      {
         Print("DEBUG: Bar[", i, "] score=", score, " stoch1=", stoch_k1[i], " rsi1=", rsi1[i], " macd1=", macd_main1[i]);
      }
      
      // Colored zones
      if(score > 50)
      {
         BullishZoneTop[i] = 100;
         BullishZoneBottom[i] = 50;
      }
      else
      {
         BullishZoneTop[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         BullishZoneBottom[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      }
      
      if(score < -50)
      {
         BearishZoneTop[i] = -50;
         BearishZoneBottom[i] = -100;
      }
      else
      {
         BearishZoneTop[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         BearishZoneBottom[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      }
   }
   
   Print("DEBUG: Calculated ", calculated, " bars out of ", limit);
   
   // Debug info at first calculation
   if(prev_calculated == 0)
   {
      string info = StringFormat("Calculation completed | Current index: %.1f", IndexBuffer[0]);
      Print(info);
      Comment(info);
   }
   
   return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Average Day Range Average Day Range

Average Daily Range Indicator.

KSU_martin KSU_martin

Closing martingale trades

YY_Cross_2_Ma YY_Cross_2_Ma

The two moving averages crossover strategy is one of the most common trading strategies in the financial market. It is based on the use of two moving averages (usually long and short term) and signals an entry into a position based on their crossover.

Simple_Session_Price_Change Simple_Session_Price_Change

The simplest indicator showing on the current symbol the price change in % since the opening of the trading session.