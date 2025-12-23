Participe de nossa página de fãs
Coloque um link para ele, e permita que outras pessoas também o avaliem
Avalie seu funcionamento no terminal MetaTrader 5
Confluence Index Stoch+RSI+MACD - indicador para MetaTrader 5
- Visualizações:
- 71
- Avaliação:
-
- Publicado:
- Precisa de um robô ou indicador baseado nesse código? Solicite-o no Freelance Ir para Freelance
Em vez de normalizar os valores, estamos simplesmente atribuindo uma pontuação. Não sei explicar totalmente o motivo, mas em meu uso pessoal isso é surpreendentemente eficaz, especialmente para detectar divergências.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|MultiConfluence_Index.mq5 //|Índice de Confluência Stoch+RSI+MACD //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Multi-Confluence Index" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 4 // Linha principal do índice #property indicator_label1 "Confluence Index" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width1 3 // Linha zero #property indicator_label2 "Zero Line" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGray #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT // Zona de alta externa #property indicator_label3 "Zone Bullish" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color3 clrDarkGreen // Zona bearish extrême #property indicator_label4 "Zone Bearish" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color4 clrDarkRed //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parâmetros de entrada| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input group "=== TIMEFRAMES ===" input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF1 = PERIOD_CURRENT; // Período de tempo 1 (rápido) input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF2 = PERIOD_H1; // Timeframe 2 (Médio) input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF3 = PERIOD_H4; // Timeframe 3 (Slow) input group "=== PARAMETRES ===" input int Stoch_K = 14; // Estocástico K input int Stoch_D = 3; // Estocástico D input int Stoch_Slowing = 3; // Desaceleração do estocástico input int RSI_Period = 14; // Período RSI input int MACD_Fast = 12; // MACD EMA Rápido input int MACD_Slow = 26; // MACD EMA Slow input int MACD_Signal = 9; // Sinal MACD //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buffers| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndexBuffer[]; double ZeroBuffer[]; double BullishZoneTop[]; double BullishZoneBottom[]; double BearishZoneTop[]; double BearishZoneBottom[]; // Alças para indicadores int handle_stoch_tf1, handle_stoch_tf2, handle_stoch_tf3; int handle_rsi_tf1, handle_rsi_tf2, handle_rsi_tf3; int handle_macd_tf1, handle_macd_tf2, handle_macd_tf3; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inicialização| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { // Buffers SetIndexBuffer(0, IndexBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1, ZeroBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2, BullishZoneTop, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3, BullishZoneBottom, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4, BearishZoneTop, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5, BearishZoneBottom, INDICATOR_DATA); // Configuração ArraySetAsSeries(IndexBuffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(ZeroBuffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(BullishZoneTop, true); ArraySetAsSeries(BullishZoneBottom, true); ArraySetAsSeries(BearishZoneTop, true); ArraySetAsSeries(BearishZoneBottom, true); // Linha zero ArrayInitialize(ZeroBuffer, 0.0); // Configuração de zonas de preenchimento PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 0); PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 0); // Criação de alças - STOCHASTIC handle_stoch_tf1 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF1, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH); handle_stoch_tf2 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF2, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH); handle_stoch_tf3 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF3, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH); // Criação de alças - RSI handle_rsi_tf1 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF1, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE); handle_rsi_tf2 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF2, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE); handle_rsi_tf3 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF3, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE); // Criação de alças - MACD handle_macd_tf1 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF1, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE); handle_macd_tf2 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF2, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE); handle_macd_tf3 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF3, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE); // Verificação de alças if(handle_stoch_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("ERROR: Impossible to create handles"); return(INIT_FAILED); } // Nome e escala IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "Multi-Confluence Index"); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, 1); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, -100); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 100); // Níveis IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS, 3); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 0, 0); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 1, 50); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 2, -50); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 0, clrGray); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 1, clrGreen); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 2, clrRed); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 0, STYLE_SOLID); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 1, STYLE_DOT); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 2, STYLE_DOT); Print("Multi-Confluence Index initialized - TF:", EnumToString(TF1), "/", EnumToString(TF2), "/", EnumToString(TF3)); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Desinicialização| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { if(handle_stoch_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf1); if(handle_stoch_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf2); if(handle_stoch_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf3); if(handle_rsi_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf1); if(handle_rsi_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf2); if(handle_rsi_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf3); if(handle_macd_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf1); if(handle_macd_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf2); if(handle_macd_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf3); Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Cálculo principal| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(rates_total < 100) return(0); int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; if(limit == 0) limit = 1; if(prev_calculated == 0) limit = rates_total - 100; // Matrizes para dados (como séries para corresponder à indexação do buffer) double stoch_k1[], stoch_d1[], stoch_k2[], stoch_d2[], stoch_k3[], stoch_d3[]; double rsi1[], rsi2[], rsi3[]; double macd_main1[], macd_sig1[], macd_main2[], macd_sig2[], macd_main3[], macd_sig3[]; ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k3, true); ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d3, true); ArraySetAsSeries(rsi1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(rsi2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(rsi3, true); ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main3, true); ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig3, true); // Cópia de dados - cópia de barras suficientes int bars_to_copy = limit + 50; int copied = 0; copied = CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k1); if(copied <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k1, code:", GetLastError()); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf1, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d1"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k2"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf2, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d2"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k3"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf3, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d3"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi1"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi2"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi3"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main1"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf1, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig1"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main2"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf2, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig2"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main3"); return(prev_calculated); } if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf3, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig3"); return(prev_calculated); } Print("DEBUG: Copied ", copied, " bars, limit=", limit, " rates_total=", rates_total); // Cálculo do índice - agora i=0 é a barra mais recente int calculated = 0; for(int i = 0; i < limit; i++) { // Verificação de segurança para acesso à matriz if(i >= ArraySize(stoch_k1) || i >= ArraySize(stoch_k2) || i >= ArraySize(stoch_k3)) { Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - stoch arrays too small"); continue; } if(i >= ArraySize(rsi1) || i >= ArraySize(rsi2) || i >= ArraySize(rsi3)) { Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - rsi arrays too small"); continue; } if(i >= ArraySize(macd_main1) || i >= ArraySize(macd_main2) || i >= ArraySize(macd_main3)) { Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - macd arrays too small"); continue; } double score = 0.0; //=== ESTOCÁSTICO === // TF1 if(stoch_k1[i] > stoch_d1[i]) score += 11.0; else score -= 11.0; // TF2 if(stoch_k2[i] > stoch_d2[i]) score += 17.0; else score -= 17.0; // TF3 if(stoch_k3[i] > stoch_d3[i]) score += 17.0; else score -= 17.0; //=== RSI ==== // TF1 if(rsi1[i] > 50) score += 7.0; else score -= 7.0; // TF2 if(rsi2[i] > 50) score += 11.0; else score -= 11.0; // TF3 if(rsi3[i] > 50) score += 11.0; else score -= 11.0; //=== MACD ==== // TF1 if(macd_main1[i] > macd_sig1[i]) score += 6.0; else score -= 6.0; // TF2 if(macd_main2[i] > macd_sig2[i]) score += 10.0; else score -= 10.0; // TF3 if(macd_main3[i] > macd_sig3[i]) score += 10.0; else score -= 10.0; // Estocagem - i=0 é a barra atual IndexBuffer[i] = score; calculated++; if(i < 3) // Depurar para as 3 primeiras barras { Print("DEBUG: Bar[", i, "] score=", score, " stoch1=", stoch_k1[i], " rsi1=", rsi1[i], " macd1=", macd_main1[i]); } // Zonas coloridas if(score > 50) { BullishZoneTop[i] = 100; BullishZoneBottom[i] = 50; } else { BullishZoneTop[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; BullishZoneBottom[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } if(score < -50) { BearishZoneTop[i] = -50; BearishZoneBottom[i] = -100; } else { BearishZoneTop[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; BearishZoneBottom[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } } Print("DEBUG: Calculated ", calculated, " bars out of ", limit); // Informações de depuração no primeiro cálculo if(prev_calculated == 0) { string info = StringFormat("Calculation completed | Current index: %.1f", IndexBuffer[0]); Print(info); Comment(info); } return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Traduzido do inglês pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Publicação original: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/66295
Esse é um indicador que calcula 14 tipos de médias móveis com base no preço de fechamento.Controle_Trade_Sessions
Biblioteca para controle de sessões de negociação. Na inicialização, ela conta o tempo das sessões de negociação para todos os 7 dias da semana (aos sábados e domingos pode haver negociação de criptomoedas), até 10 sessões por dia. Em seguida, em OnTick(), você pode fazer verificações e, se um tick chegar fora da sessão de negociação, você pode encerrar o processamento posterior.
O Expert Advisor mais simples que analisa o movimento do preço em um determinado número de barras e abre uma posição correspondente.wd.Range_BB
Fornece Bollinger Bands com o cálculo da largura de banda do intervalo como a diferença em pips entre as bandas superior e inferior. A aparência e o comportamento do Bollinger Bands podem ser adaptados ajustando-se o período, o deslocamento, o desvio e o preço aplicado, juntamente com a cor e o estilo da linha. O rótulo "informações de faixa/largura de banda" pode ser colocado na subjanela especificada, permitindo a personalização das posições do rótulo. Em geral, esse indicador ajuda os traders a visualizar a flexibilidade e a volatilidade do mercado com base na largura das bandas de Bollinger.