Oscilador de confluência de vários períodos de tempo que combina o Estocástico, o RSI e o MACD em 3 períodos de tempo. Usado para identificar entradas de tendência quando todos os indicadores se alinham (pontuação >50 de alta, <-50 de baixa ). Melhor utilizado

como confirmação para configurações de continuação de tendência, reações de suporte/resistência e condições de exaustão

Em vez de normalizar os valores, estamos simplesmente atribuindo uma pontuação

. Não sei explicar totalmente o motivo, mas em meu uso pessoal isso é surpreendentemente eficaz, especialmente para detectar divergências.













#property copyright "Multi-Confluence Index" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "Confluence Index" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_label2 "Zero Line" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGray #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_label3 "Zone Bullish" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color3 clrDarkGreen #property indicator_label4 "Zone Bearish" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color4 clrDarkRed input group "=== TIMEFRAMES ===" input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF1 = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF2 = PERIOD_H1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF3 = PERIOD_H4 ; input group "=== PARAMETRES ===" input int Stoch_K = 14 ; input int Stoch_D = 3 ; input int Stoch_Slowing = 3 ; input int RSI_Period = 14 ; input int MACD_Fast = 12 ; input int MACD_Slow = 26 ; input int MACD_Signal = 9 ; double IndexBuffer[]; double ZeroBuffer[]; double BullishZoneTop[]; double BullishZoneBottom[]; double BearishZoneTop[]; double BearishZoneBottom[]; int handle_stoch_tf1, handle_stoch_tf2, handle_stoch_tf3; int handle_rsi_tf1, handle_rsi_tf2, handle_rsi_tf3; int handle_macd_tf1, handle_macd_tf2, handle_macd_tf3; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , IndexBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , ZeroBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , BullishZoneTop, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 , BullishZoneBottom, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 , BearishZoneTop, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 , BearishZoneBottom, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (IndexBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ZeroBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (BullishZoneTop, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (BullishZoneBottom, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (BearishZoneTop, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (BearishZoneBottom, true ); ArrayInitialize (ZeroBuffer, 0.0 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , 0 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , 0 ); handle_stoch_tf1 = iStochastic ( _Symbol , TF1, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA , STO_LOWHIGH ); handle_stoch_tf2 = iStochastic ( _Symbol , TF2, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA , STO_LOWHIGH ); handle_stoch_tf3 = iStochastic ( _Symbol , TF3, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA , STO_LOWHIGH ); handle_rsi_tf1 = iRSI ( _Symbol , TF1, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE ); handle_rsi_tf2 = iRSI ( _Symbol , TF2, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE ); handle_rsi_tf3 = iRSI ( _Symbol , TF3, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE ); handle_macd_tf1 = iMACD ( _Symbol , TF1, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE ); handle_macd_tf2 = iMACD ( _Symbol , TF2, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE ); handle_macd_tf3 = iMACD ( _Symbol , TF3, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_stoch_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "ERROR: Impossible to create handles" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "Multi-Confluence Index" ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , 1 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_MINIMUM , - 100 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_MAXIMUM , 100 ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 3 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 0 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 50 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 2 , - 50 ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR , 0 , clrGray ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR , 1 , clrGreen ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR , 2 , clrRed ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE , 0 , STYLE_SOLID ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE , 1 , STYLE_DOT ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE , 2 , STYLE_DOT ); Print ( "Multi-Confluence Index initialized - TF:" , EnumToString (TF1), "/" , EnumToString (TF2), "/" , EnumToString (TF3)); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (handle_stoch_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (handle_stoch_tf1); if (handle_stoch_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (handle_stoch_tf2); if (handle_stoch_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (handle_stoch_tf3); if (handle_rsi_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (handle_rsi_tf1); if (handle_rsi_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (handle_rsi_tf2); if (handle_rsi_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (handle_rsi_tf3); if (handle_macd_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (handle_macd_tf1); if (handle_macd_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (handle_macd_tf2); if (handle_macd_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (handle_macd_tf3); Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if (rates_total < 100 ) return ( 0 ); int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; if (limit == 0 ) limit = 1 ; if (prev_calculated == 0 ) limit = rates_total - 100 ; double stoch_k1[], stoch_d1[], stoch_k2[], stoch_d2[], stoch_k3[], stoch_d3[]; double rsi1[], rsi2[], rsi3[]; double macd_main1[], macd_sig1[], macd_main2[], macd_sig2[], macd_main3[], macd_sig3[]; ArraySetAsSeries (stoch_k1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (stoch_d1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (stoch_k2, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (stoch_d2, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (stoch_k3, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (stoch_d3, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (rsi1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (rsi2, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (rsi3, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (macd_main1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (macd_sig1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (macd_main2, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (macd_sig2, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (macd_main3, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (macd_sig3, true ); int bars_to_copy = limit + 50 ; int copied = 0 ; copied = CopyBuffer (handle_stoch_tf1, 0 , 0 , bars_to_copy, stoch_k1); if (copied <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k1, code:" , GetLastError ()); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_stoch_tf1, 1 , 0 , bars_to_copy, stoch_d1) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d1" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_stoch_tf2, 0 , 0 , bars_to_copy, stoch_k2) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k2" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_stoch_tf2, 1 , 0 , bars_to_copy, stoch_d2) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d2" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_stoch_tf3, 0 , 0 , bars_to_copy, stoch_k3) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k3" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_stoch_tf3, 1 , 0 , bars_to_copy, stoch_d3) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d3" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_rsi_tf1, 0 , 0 , bars_to_copy, rsi1) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy rsi1" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_rsi_tf2, 0 , 0 , bars_to_copy, rsi2) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy rsi2" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_rsi_tf3, 0 , 0 , bars_to_copy, rsi3) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy rsi3" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_macd_tf1, 0 , 0 , bars_to_copy, macd_main1) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main1" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_macd_tf1, 1 , 0 , bars_to_copy, macd_sig1) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig1" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_macd_tf2, 0 , 0 , bars_to_copy, macd_main2) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main2" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_macd_tf2, 1 , 0 , bars_to_copy, macd_sig2) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig2" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_macd_tf3, 0 , 0 , bars_to_copy, macd_main3) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main3" ); return (prev_calculated); } if ( CopyBuffer (handle_macd_tf3, 1 , 0 , bars_to_copy, macd_sig3) <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig3" ); return (prev_calculated); } Print ( "DEBUG: Copied " , copied, " bars, limit=" , limit, " rates_total=" , rates_total); int calculated = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < limit; i++) { if (i >= ArraySize (stoch_k1) || i >= ArraySize (stoch_k2) || i >= ArraySize (stoch_k3)) { Print ( "DEBUG: Skipping i=" , i, " - stoch arrays too small" ); continue ; } if (i >= ArraySize (rsi1) || i >= ArraySize (rsi2) || i >= ArraySize (rsi3)) { Print ( "DEBUG: Skipping i=" , i, " - rsi arrays too small" ); continue ; } if (i >= ArraySize (macd_main1) || i >= ArraySize (macd_main2) || i >= ArraySize (macd_main3)) { Print ( "DEBUG: Skipping i=" , i, " - macd arrays too small" ); continue ; } double score = 0.0 ; if (stoch_k1[i] > stoch_d1[i]) score += 11.0 ; else score -= 11.0 ; if (stoch_k2[i] > stoch_d2[i]) score += 17.0 ; else score -= 17.0 ; if (stoch_k3[i] > stoch_d3[i]) score += 17.0 ; else score -= 17.0 ; if (rsi1[i] > 50 ) score += 7.0 ; else score -= 7.0 ; if (rsi2[i] > 50 ) score += 11.0 ; else score -= 11.0 ; if (rsi3[i] > 50 ) score += 11.0 ; else score -= 11.0 ; if (macd_main1[i] > macd_sig1[i]) score += 6.0 ; else score -= 6.0 ; if (macd_main2[i] > macd_sig2[i]) score += 10.0 ; else score -= 10.0 ; if (macd_main3[i] > macd_sig3[i]) score += 10.0 ; else score -= 10.0 ; IndexBuffer[i] = score; calculated++; if (i < 3 ) { Print ( "DEBUG: Bar[" , i, "] score=" , score, " stoch1=" , stoch_k1[i], " rsi1=" , rsi1[i], " macd1=" , macd_main1[i]); } if (score > 50 ) { BullishZoneTop[i] = 100 ; BullishZoneBottom[i] = 50 ; } else { BullishZoneTop[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; BullishZoneBottom[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (score < - 50 ) { BearishZoneTop[i] = - 50 ; BearishZoneBottom[i] = - 100 ; } else { BearishZoneTop[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; BearishZoneBottom[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } Print ( "DEBUG: Calculated " , calculated, " bars out of " , limit); if (prev_calculated == 0 ) { string info = StringFormat ( "Calculation completed | Current index: %.1f" , IndexBuffer[ 0 ]); Print (info); Comment (info); } return (rates_total); }







