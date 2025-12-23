CodeBaseРазделы
Смотри, как бесплатно скачать роботов
Ищи нас в Telegram!
Ставь лайки и следи за новостями
Интересный скрипт?
Поставь на него ссылку - пусть другие тоже оценят
Понравился скрипт?
Оцени его работу в терминале MetaTrader 5
в карман
Индикаторы

Confluence Index Stoch+RSI+MACD - индикатор для MetaTrader 5

Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin | Russian English 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Просмотров:
99
Рейтинг:
(3)
Опубликован:
Загрузить ZIP Как загрузить код из редактора MetaEditor
MQL5 Фриланс Нужен робот или индикатор на основе этого кода? Закажите его на бирже фрилансеров Перейти на биржу

Многотаймфреймовый осциллятор слияния, объединяющий Stochastic, RSI и MACD на 3 таймфреймах.Используется для определения трендовых входов, когда все индикаторы совпадают (оценка >50 бычьих, <-50 медвежьих ). Лучше всего используется в качестве подтверждения для установки продолжения тренда, реакции на поддержку/сопротивление и условия истощения.


Вместо того чтобы нормализовать значения, мы просто присваиваем им балл. Я не могу полностью объяснить, почему, но в моем личном использовании это удивительно эффективно, особенно для обнаружения дивергенций. 




//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|MultiConfluence_Index.mq5 |
//|Индекс Конфлюэнса Stoch+RSI+MACD |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Multi-Confluence Index"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_plots   4

// Ligne principale de l'indice
#property indicator_label1  "Confluence Index"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrDodgerBlue
#property indicator_width1  3

// Ligne zéro
#property indicator_label2  "Zero Line"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrGray
#property indicator_width2  1
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_DOT

// Зона бычьего экстрима
#property indicator_label3  "Zone Bullish"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color3  clrDarkGreen

// Зона медвежьего экстрима
#property indicator_label4  "Zone Bearish"
#property indicator_type4   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color4  clrDarkRed

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Входные параметры|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input group "=== TIMEFRAMES ==="
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF1 = PERIOD_CURRENT;   // Таймфрейм 1 (быстрый)
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF2 = PERIOD_H1;        // Таймфрейм 2 (средний)
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF3 = PERIOD_H4;        // Таймфрейм 3 (медленный)

input group "=== PARAMETRES ==="
input int      Stoch_K        = 14;      // Стохастический K
input int      Stoch_D        = 3;       // Стохастик D
input int      Stoch_Slowing  = 3;       // Стохастик замедляется
input int      RSI_Period     = 14;      // Период RSI
input int      MACD_Fast      = 12;      // MACD EMA Fast
input int      MACD_Slow      = 26;      // MACD EMA Slow
input int      MACD_Signal    = 9;       // Сигнал MACD

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Буферы|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndexBuffer[];
double ZeroBuffer[];
double BullishZoneTop[];
double BullishZoneBottom[];
double BearishZoneTop[];
double BearishZoneBottom[];

// Ручки для индикаторов
int handle_stoch_tf1, handle_stoch_tf2, handle_stoch_tf3;
int handle_rsi_tf1, handle_rsi_tf2, handle_rsi_tf3;
int handle_macd_tf1, handle_macd_tf2, handle_macd_tf3;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Инициализация|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
   // Буферы
   SetIndexBuffer(0, IndexBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, ZeroBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, BullishZoneTop, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3, BullishZoneBottom, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4, BearishZoneTop, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(5, BearishZoneBottom, INDICATOR_DATA);
   
   // Конфигурация
   ArraySetAsSeries(IndexBuffer, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ZeroBuffer, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BullishZoneTop, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BullishZoneBottom, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BearishZoneTop, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BearishZoneBottom, true);
   
   // Ligne zéro
   ArrayInitialize(ZeroBuffer, 0.0);
   
   // Конфигурация зон заполнения
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 0);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 0);
   
   // Создание ручек - STOCHASTIC
   handle_stoch_tf1 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF1, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH);
   handle_stoch_tf2 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF2, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH);
   handle_stoch_tf3 = iStochastic(_Symbol, TF3, Stoch_K, Stoch_D, Stoch_Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH);
   
   // Создание ручек - RSI
   handle_rsi_tf1 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF1, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle_rsi_tf2 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF2, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle_rsi_tf3 = iRSI(_Symbol, TF3, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
   
   // Создание ручек - MACD
   handle_macd_tf1 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF1, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle_macd_tf2 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF2, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle_macd_tf3 = iMACD(_Symbol, TF3, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, PRICE_CLOSE);
   
   // Проверка ручек
   if(handle_stoch_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE ||
      handle_rsi_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE ||
      handle_macd_tf1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf2 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_macd_tf3 == INVALID_HANDLE)
   {
      Print("ERROR: Impossible to create handles");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }
   
   // Название и масштаб
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "Multi-Confluence Index");
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, 1);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, -100);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 100);
   
   // Уровни
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS, 3);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 0, 0);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 1, 50);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 2, -50);
   
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 0, clrGray);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 1, clrGreen);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 2, clrRed);
   
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 0, STYLE_SOLID);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 1, STYLE_DOT);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 2, STYLE_DOT);
   
   Print("Multi-Confluence Index initialized - TF:", EnumToString(TF1), "/", EnumToString(TF2), "/", EnumToString(TF3));
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Деинициализация|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
   if(handle_stoch_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf1);
   if(handle_stoch_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf2);
   if(handle_stoch_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_stoch_tf3);
   if(handle_rsi_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf1);
   if(handle_rsi_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf2);
   if(handle_rsi_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_rsi_tf3);
   if(handle_macd_tf1 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf1);
   if(handle_macd_tf2 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf2);
   if(handle_macd_tf3 != INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(handle_macd_tf3);
   
   Comment("");
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Основной расчет|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
{
   if(rates_total < 100)
      return(0);
   
   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   if(limit == 0) limit = 1;
   if(prev_calculated == 0) limit = rates_total - 100;
   
   // Массивы для данных (в виде серии, чтобы соответствовать индексации буфера)
   double stoch_k1[], stoch_d1[], stoch_k2[], stoch_d2[], stoch_k3[], stoch_d3[];
   double rsi1[], rsi2[], rsi3[];
   double macd_main1[], macd_sig1[], macd_main2[], macd_sig2[], macd_main3[], macd_sig3[];
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_k3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(stoch_d3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsi1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsi2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsi3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_main3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(macd_sig3, true);
   
   // Копирование данных - копирование достаточного количества баров
   int bars_to_copy = limit + 50;
   
   int copied = 0;
   copied = CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k1);
   if(copied <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k1, code:", GetLastError()); return(prev_calculated); }
   
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf1, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d1"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf2, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_k3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_k3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_stoch_tf3, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, stoch_d3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy stoch_d3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi1"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_rsi_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, rsi3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy rsi3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf1, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main1"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf1, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig1) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig1"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf2, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf2, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig2) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig2"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf3, 0, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_main3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_main3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_macd_tf3, 1, 0, bars_to_copy, macd_sig3) <= 0) { Print("ERROR: Failed to copy macd_sig3"); return(prev_calculated); }
   
   Print("DEBUG: Copied ", copied, " bars, limit=", limit, " rates_total=", rates_total);
   
   // Вычисление индекса - теперь i=0 - это самый последний бар
   int calculated = 0;
   for(int i = 0; i < limit; i++)
   {
      // Проверка безопасности доступа к массиву
      if(i >= ArraySize(stoch_k1) || i >= ArraySize(stoch_k2) || i >= ArraySize(stoch_k3))
      {
         Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - stoch arrays too small");
         continue;
      }
      if(i >= ArraySize(rsi1) || i >= ArraySize(rsi2) || i >= ArraySize(rsi3))
      {
         Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - rsi arrays too small");
         continue;
      }
      if(i >= ArraySize(macd_main1) || i >= ArraySize(macd_main2) || i >= ArraySize(macd_main3))
      {
         Print("DEBUG: Skipping i=", i, " - macd arrays too small");
         continue;
      }
      
      double score = 0.0;
      
      //=== STOCHASTIQUE ===
      // TF1
      if(stoch_k1[i] > stoch_d1[i])
         score += 11.0;
      else
         score -= 11.0;
      
      // TF2
      if(stoch_k2[i] > stoch_d2[i])
         score += 17.0;
      else
         score -= 17.0;
      
      // TF3
      if(stoch_k3[i] > stoch_d3[i])
         score += 17.0;
      else
         score -= 17.0;
      
      //=== RSI ===
      // TF1
      if(rsi1[i] > 50)
         score += 7.0;
      else
         score -= 7.0;
      
      // TF2
      if(rsi2[i] > 50)
         score += 11.0;
      else
         score -= 11.0;
      
      // TF3
      if(rsi3[i] > 50)
         score += 11.0;
      else
         score -= 11.0;
      
      //=== MACD ===
      // TF1
      if(macd_main1[i] > macd_sig1[i])
         score += 6.0;
      else
         score -= 6.0;
      
      // TF2
      if(macd_main2[i] > macd_sig2[i])
         score += 10.0;
      else
         score -= 10.0;
      
      // TF3
      if(macd_main3[i] > macd_sig3[i])
         score += 10.0;
      else
         score -= 10.0;
      
      // Сток - i=0 - это текущий бар
      IndexBuffer[i] = score;
      calculated++;
      
      if(i < 3)  // Отладка для 3 первых полос
      {
         Print("DEBUG: Bar[", i, "] score=", score, " stoch1=", stoch_k1[i], " rsi1=", rsi1[i], " macd1=", macd_main1[i]);
      }
      
      // Цветные зоны
      if(score > 50)
      {
         BullishZoneTop[i] = 100;
         BullishZoneBottom[i] = 50;
      }
      else
      {
         BullishZoneTop[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         BullishZoneBottom[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      }
      
      if(score < -50)
      {
         BearishZoneTop[i] = -50;
         BearishZoneBottom[i] = -100;
      }
      else
      {
         BearishZoneTop[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         BearishZoneBottom[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      }
   }
   
   Print("DEBUG: Calculated ", calculated, " bars out of ", limit);
   
   // Отладочная информация при первом вычислении
   if(prev_calculated == 0)
   {
      string info = StringFormat("Calculation completed | Current index: %.1f", IndexBuffer[0]);
      Print(info);
      Comment(info);
   }
   
   return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Перевод с английского произведен MetaQuotes Ltd.
Оригинальная публикация: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/66295

OBJ_BITMAP.mq5 — Скрипт для создания и управления изображениями на графике OBJ_BITMAP.mq5 — Скрипт для создания и управления изображениями на графике

Скрипт демонстрирует создание графического объекта "Рисунок" (OBJ_BITMAP) на графике с заданными параметрами (путь к файлу изображения, координаты, размер, смещение, цвет рамки и т.д.), динамически размещает изображения на графике в соответствии с видимыми барами, а затем удаляет их после завершения работы.

OBJ_ARROWED_LINE.mq5 — Скрипт для создания и управления линией со стрелкой на графике OBJ_ARROWED_LINE.mq5 — Скрипт для создания и управления линией со стрелкой на графике

Скрипт демонстрирует создание линии со стрелкой (OBJ_ARROWED_LINE) на графике с заданными параметрами (координаты, цвет, стиль линии, толщина и т.д.), динамически изменяет положение её точек по времени и цене, а затем удаляет объект после завершения работы.

wd.Range_BB wd.Range_BB

Обеспечивает расчет полосы Боллинджера как разницы в пунктах между верхней и нижней полосами. Внешний вид и поведение полос Боллинджера можно настраивать, изменяя период, сдвиг, отклонение и применяемую цену, а также цвет и стиль линий. Метка "Информация о диапазоне/полосе" может быть размещена в указанном под-окне, что позволяет настраивать положение метки. В целом, этот индикатор помогает трейдерам визуализировать гибкость и волатильность рынка на основе ширины полос Боллинджера.

OBJ_BUTTON.mq5 — Скрипт для создания и управления графической кнопкой на графике OBJ_BUTTON.mq5 — Скрипт для создания и управления графической кнопкой на графике

Скрипт демонстрирует создание графического объекта "Кнопка" (OBJ_BUTTON) на графике с заданными параметрами (имя, положение, размер, угол привязки, шрифт, цвет текста, цвет фона, цвет границы, состояние, порядок отображения и др.), размещает кнопку в окне графика, динамически изменяет её размеры и положение, а затем удаляет после завершения работы.