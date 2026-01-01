SignalsSections
Ariady Ramdani Akbar

Golden V1P

Ariady Ramdani Akbar
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ECMarketsLtd-Live11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
235
Profit Trades:
201 (85.53%)
Loss Trades:
34 (14.47%)
Best trade:
42.19 USD
Worst trade:
-28.27 USD
Gross Profit:
711.29 USD (71 374 pips)
Gross Loss:
-255.38 USD (25 378 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (72.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.23 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
235
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.72
Long Trades:
200 (85.11%)
Short Trades:
35 (14.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.79
Expected Payoff:
1.94 USD
Average Profit:
3.54 USD
Average Loss:
-7.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-105.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.80 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
45.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
122.65 USD (8.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 235
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 456
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 46K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.19 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarketsLtd-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.01 11:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 11:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
