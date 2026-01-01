- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
235
Profit Trades:
201 (85.53%)
Loss Trades:
34 (14.47%)
Best trade:
42.19 USD
Worst trade:
-28.27 USD
Gross Profit:
711.29 USD (71 374 pips)
Gross Loss:
-255.38 USD (25 378 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (72.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.23 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
235
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.72
Long Trades:
200 (85.11%)
Short Trades:
35 (14.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.79
Expected Payoff:
1.94 USD
Average Profit:
3.54 USD
Average Loss:
-7.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-105.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.80 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
45.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
122.65 USD (8.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|235
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|456
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|46K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +42.19 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarketsLtd-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews