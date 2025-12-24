- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
47 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
973.28 INR
Worst trade:
0.00 INR
Gross Profit:
9 988.36 INR (722 280 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 INR
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (9 988.36 INR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 988.36 INR (47)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.29
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.08%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
44 (93.62%)
Short Trades:
3 (6.38%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
212.52 INR
Average Profit:
212.52 INR
Average Loss:
0.00 INR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 INR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 INR (0)
Monthly growth:
1.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 INR
Maximal:
0.00 INR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 INR)
By Equity:
13.35% (800.85 INR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|21
|EURUSD+
|12
|GBPUSD+
|11
|ETHUSD
|2
|SOLUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|103
|EURUSD+
|27
|GBPUSD+
|34
|ETHUSD
|3
|SOLUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|699K
|EURUSD+
|1.7K
|GBPUSD+
|2.4K
|ETHUSD
|19K
|SOLUSD
|20
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +973.28 INR
Worst trade: -0 INR
Maximum consecutive wins: 47
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +9 988.36 INR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 INR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
388%
0
0
USD
USD
6K
INR
INR
19
0%
47
100%
100%
n/a
212.52
INR
INR
13%
1:500