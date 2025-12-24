SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / RareCare
Kavitha Ponnam

RareCare

Kavitha Ponnam
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 388%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
47 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
973.28 INR
Worst trade:
0.00 INR
Gross Profit:
9 988.36 INR (722 280 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 INR
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (9 988.36 INR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 988.36 INR (47)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.29
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.08%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
44 (93.62%)
Short Trades:
3 (6.38%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
212.52 INR
Average Profit:
212.52 INR
Average Loss:
0.00 INR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 INR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 INR (0)
Monthly growth:
1.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 INR
Maximal:
0.00 INR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 INR)
By Equity:
13.35% (800.85 INR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 21
EURUSD+ 12
GBPUSD+ 11
ETHUSD 2
SOLUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 103
EURUSD+ 27
GBPUSD+ 34
ETHUSD 3
SOLUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 699K
EURUSD+ 1.7K
GBPUSD+ 2.4K
ETHUSD 19K
SOLUSD 20
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +973.28 INR
Worst trade: -0 INR
Maximum consecutive wins: 47
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +9 988.36 INR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 INR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
5.64 × 73
VantageInternational-Live 11
12.52 × 48
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.24 07:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 20 days. This comprises 15.75% of days out of the 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 07:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RareCare
30 USD per month
388%
0
0
USD
6K
INR
19
0%
47
100%
100%
n/a
212.52
INR
13%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.