- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 341
Profit Trades:
1 001 (74.64%)
Loss Trades:
340 (25.35%)
Best trade:
871.95 USD
Worst trade:
-377.75 USD
Gross Profit:
47 206.85 USD (944 839 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 786.54 USD (236 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (11 158.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 158.50 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
23.41%
Max deposit load:
0.51%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.84
Long Trades:
1 341 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.01
Expected Payoff:
26.41 USD
Average Profit:
47.16 USD
Average Loss:
-34.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 235.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 235.50 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.02%
Annual Forecast:
12.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 235.50 USD (5.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.74% (2 235.50 USD)
By Equity:
0.16% (264.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1341
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|35K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|709K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +871.95 USD
Worst trade: -378 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +11 158.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 235.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
101%
0
0
USD
USD
170K
USD
USD
150
100%
1 341
74%
23%
4.00
26.41
USD
USD
6%
1:200