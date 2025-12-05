SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA Matrix Pro
Muhammad Hanapi

EA Matrix Pro

Muhammad Hanapi
0 reviews
Reliability
150 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 101%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 341
Profit Trades:
1 001 (74.64%)
Loss Trades:
340 (25.35%)
Best trade:
871.95 USD
Worst trade:
-377.75 USD
Gross Profit:
47 206.85 USD (944 839 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 786.54 USD (236 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (11 158.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 158.50 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
23.41%
Max deposit load:
0.51%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.84
Long Trades:
1 341 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.01
Expected Payoff:
26.41 USD
Average Profit:
47.16 USD
Average Loss:
-34.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 235.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 235.50 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.02%
Annual Forecast:
12.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 235.50 USD (5.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.74% (2 235.50 USD)
By Equity:
0.16% (264.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1341
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 35K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 709K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +871.95 USD
Worst trade: -378 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +11 158.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 235.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
10 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Matrix Pro
30 USD per month
101%
0
0
USD
170K
USD
150
100%
1 341
74%
23%
4.00
26.41
USD
6%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.