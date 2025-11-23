SignalsSections
Duy Nguyen Nguyen

The Myth B1

Duy Nguyen Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 314%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
202
Profit Trades:
146 (72.27%)
Loss Trades:
56 (27.72%)
Best trade:
8.05 UST
Worst trade:
-10.31 UST
Gross Profit:
297.06 UST (34 344 pips)
Gross Loss:
-135.40 UST (12 493 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (17.97 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.53 UST (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
96.10%
Max deposit load:
9.59%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.37
Long Trades:
104 (51.49%)
Short Trades:
98 (48.51%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
0.80 UST
Average Profit:
2.03 UST
Average Loss:
-2.42 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-21.93 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.93 UST (3)
Monthly growth:
20.68%
Annual Forecast:
250.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 UST
Maximal:
21.93 UST (10.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.98% (22.11 UST)
By Equity:
33.65% (34.76 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD+ 202
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD+ 162
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD+ 22K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.05 UST
Worst trade: -10 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.97 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.93 UST

