SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Capital Neural EA GPX
Natalia Rossinskaia

Capital Neural EA GPX

Natalia Rossinskaia
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 399 USD per month
growth since 2025 116%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
48 (94.11%)
Loss Trades:
3 (5.88%)
Best trade:
14.83 USD
Worst trade:
-31.12 USD
Gross Profit:
154.93 USD (56 184 pips)
Gross Loss:
-96.84 USD (36 163 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (78.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
78.84 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
1.26%
Max deposit load:
26.95%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.46
Long Trades:
41 (80.39%)
Short Trades:
10 (19.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
3.23 USD
Average Loss:
-32.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-31.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.38%
Annual Forecast:
235.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.68 USD
Maximal:
39.77 USD (34.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.78% (30.20 USD)
By Equity:
23.11% (24.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 58
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.83 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +78.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.21 08:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 07:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 14:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 17:31
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 19:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 18:52
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 17:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 13:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 13:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 08:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Capital Neural EA GPX
399 USD per month
116%
0
0
USD
108
USD
16
100%
51
94%
1%
1.59
1.14
USD
43%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.