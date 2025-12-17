- Growth
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
23 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
180.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 226.80 USD (72 130 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (1 226.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 226.80 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.85
Trading activity:
2.42%
Max deposit load:
11.71%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
21 (91.30%)
Short Trades:
2 (8.70%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
53.34 USD
Average Profit:
53.34 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
43.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
15.05% (285.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|72K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +180.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 226.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
