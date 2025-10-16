- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13 167
Profit Trades:
9 965 (75.68%)
Loss Trades:
3 202 (24.32%)
Best trade:
4 546.56 USD
Worst trade:
-974.08 USD
Gross Profit:
67 877.29 USD (1 287 440 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42 450.36 USD (1 229 942 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (66.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 551.03 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
11.49%
Max deposit load:
12.08%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.12
Long Trades:
6 339 (48.14%)
Short Trades:
6 828 (51.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
1.93 USD
Average Profit:
6.81 USD
Average Loss:
-13.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 659.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 568.80 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.77%
Annual Forecast:
21.49%
Algo trading:
49%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
587.25 USD
Maximal:
3 568.80 USD (19.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.06% (3 568.80 USD)
By Equity:
9.08% (2 228.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|13167
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|25K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|57K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 546.56 USD
Worst trade: -974 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 659.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MakeCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Combining unique indicators with Martingale elements, this strategy overcomes the high-risk limitations of traditional Martingale. Through a triple risk control model, it effectively reduces drawdowns, improves stability, and achieves more robust capital growth.
-Algorithmic Risk Control
When the floating loss period reaches a preset threshold, unwinding mode is automatically activated, prioritizing the most unfavorable positions.
-Manual Risk Control
Team members monitor and adjust parameters in real time, and manual intervention is initiated when the floating loss reaches a warning threshold.
-Time-based Risk Control
Place orders only during specific trading hours, effectively avoiding periods of high market volatility and reducing trading risk.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
283%
0
0
USD
USD
27K
USD
USD
74
49%
13 167
75%
11%
1.59
1.93
USD
USD
19%
1:500