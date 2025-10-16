- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
13 167
Gewinntrades:
9 965 (75.68%)
Verlusttrades:
3 202 (24.32%)
Bester Trade:
4 546.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-974.08 USD
Bruttoprofit:
67 877.29 USD (1 287 440 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-42 450.36 USD (1 229 942 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
36 (66.51 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4 551.03 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
11.49%
Max deposit load:
12.08%
Letzter Trade:
9 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
7.12
Long-Positionen:
6 339 (48.14%)
Short-Positionen:
6 828 (51.86%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.60
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.93 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.81 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.26 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-1 659.93 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3 568.80 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.77%
Jahresprognose:
21.49%
Algo-Trading:
49%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
587.25 USD
Maximaler:
3 568.80 USD (19.06%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
19.06% (3 568.80 USD)
Kapital:
9.08% (2 228.57 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|13167
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|25K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|57K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4 546.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -974 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +66.51 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 659.93 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MakeCapital-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Combining unique indicators with Martingale elements, this strategy overcomes the high-risk limitations of traditional Martingale. Through a triple risk control model, it effectively reduces drawdowns, improves stability, and achieves more robust capital growth.
-Algorithmic Risk Control
When the floating loss period reaches a preset threshold, unwinding mode is automatically activated, prioritizing the most unfavorable positions.
-Manual Risk Control
Team members monitor and adjust parameters in real time, and manual intervention is initiated when the floating loss reaches a warning threshold.
-Time-based Risk Control
Place orders only during specific trading hours, effectively avoiding periods of high market volatility and reducing trading risk.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
50 USD pro Monat
283%
0
0
USD
USD
27K
USD
USD
74
49%
13 167
75%
11%
1.59
1.93
USD
USD
19%
1:500