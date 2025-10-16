- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
13 402
Transacciones Rentables:
10 148 (75.72%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 254 (24.28%)
Mejor transacción:
4 546.56 USD
Peor transacción:
-974.08 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
68 090.23 USD (1 295 486 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-42 545.71 USD (1 234 511 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
36 (66.51 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
4 551.03 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Actividad comercial:
11.49%
Carga máxima del depósito:
12.08%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
235
Tiempo medio de espera:
19 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
7.16
Transacciones Largas:
6 420 (47.90%)
Transacciones Cortas:
6 982 (52.10%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.60
Beneficio Esperado:
1.91 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.71 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-13.07 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-1 659.93 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3 568.80 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.30%
Pronóstico anual:
40.09%
Trading algorítmico:
49%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
587.25 USD
Máxima:
3 568.80 USD (19.06%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.06% (3 568.80 USD)
De fondos:
9.08% (2 228.57 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|13402
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|26K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|61K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +4 546.56 USD
Peor transacción: -974 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +66.51 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 659.93 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MakeCapital-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
Combining unique indicators with Martingale elements, this strategy overcomes the high-risk limitations of traditional Martingale. Through a triple risk control model, it effectively reduces drawdowns, improves stability, and achieves more robust capital growth.
-Algorithmic Risk Control
When the floating loss period reaches a preset threshold, unwinding mode is automatically activated, prioritizing the most unfavorable positions.
-Manual Risk Control
Team members monitor and adjust parameters in real time, and manual intervention is initiated when the floating loss reaches a warning threshold.
-Time-based Risk Control
Place orders only during specific trading hours, effectively avoiding periods of high market volatility and reducing trading risk.
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
50 USD al mes
285%
0
0
USD
USD
28K
USD
USD
75
49%
13 402
75%
11%
1.60
1.91
USD
USD
19%
1:500