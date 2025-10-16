Combining unique indicators with Martingale elements, this strategy overcomes the high-risk limitations of traditional Martingale. Through a triple risk control model, it effectively reduces drawdowns, improves stability, and achieves more robust capital growth.





-Algorithmic Risk Control





When the floating loss period reaches a preset threshold, unwinding mode is automatically activated, prioritizing the most unfavorable positions.





-Manual Risk Control





Team members monitor and adjust parameters in real time, and manual intervention is initiated when the floating loss reaches a warning threshold.





-Time-based Risk Control





Place orders only during specific trading hours, effectively avoiding periods of high market volatility and reducing trading risk.