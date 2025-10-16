- 成長
トレード:
13 167
利益トレード:
9 965 (75.68%)
損失トレード:
3 202 (24.32%)
ベストトレード:
4 546.56 USD
最悪のトレード:
-974.08 USD
総利益:
67 877.29 USD (1 287 440 pips)
総損失:
-42 450.36 USD (1 229 942 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
36 (66.51 USD)
最大連続利益:
4 551.03 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.03
取引アクティビティ:
11.49%
最大入金額:
12.08%
最近のトレード:
9 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
0
平均保有時間:
20 分
リカバリーファクター:
7.12
長いトレード:
6 339 (48.14%)
短いトレード:
6 828 (51.86%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.60
期待されたペイオフ:
1.93 USD
平均利益:
6.81 USD
平均損失:
-13.26 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-1 659.93 USD)
最大連続損失:
-3 568.80 USD (7)
月間成長:
1.77%
年間予想:
21.49%
アルゴリズム取引:
49%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
587.25 USD
最大の:
3 568.80 USD (19.06%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
19.06% (3 568.80 USD)
エクイティによる:
9.08% (2 228.57 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|13167
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|25K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|57K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +4 546.56 USD
最悪のトレード: -974 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +66.51 USD
最大連続損失: -1 659.93 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MakeCapital-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
Combining unique indicators with Martingale elements, this strategy overcomes the high-risk limitations of traditional Martingale. Through a triple risk control model, it effectively reduces drawdowns, improves stability, and achieves more robust capital growth.
-Algorithmic Risk Control
When the floating loss period reaches a preset threshold, unwinding mode is automatically activated, prioritizing the most unfavorable positions.
-Manual Risk Control
Team members monitor and adjust parameters in real time, and manual intervention is initiated when the floating loss reaches a warning threshold.
-Time-based Risk Control
Place orders only during specific trading hours, effectively avoiding periods of high market volatility and reducing trading risk.
