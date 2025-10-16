シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD HUNTER PRISMX
Lee Wen Kang

GOLD HUNTER PRISMX

Lee Wen Kang
レビュー0件
信頼性
74週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 283%
MakeCapital-Live
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
13 167
利益トレード:
9 965 (75.68%)
損失トレード:
3 202 (24.32%)
ベストトレード:
4 546.56 USD
最悪のトレード:
-974.08 USD
総利益:
67 877.29 USD (1 287 440 pips)
総損失:
-42 450.36 USD (1 229 942 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
36 (66.51 USD)
最大連続利益:
4 551.03 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.03
取引アクティビティ:
11.49%
最大入金額:
12.08%
最近のトレード:
9 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
0
平均保有時間:
20 分
リカバリーファクター:
7.12
長いトレード:
6 339 (48.14%)
短いトレード:
6 828 (51.86%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.60
期待されたペイオフ:
1.93 USD
平均利益:
6.81 USD
平均損失:
-13.26 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-1 659.93 USD)
最大連続損失:
-3 568.80 USD (7)
月間成長:
1.77%
年間予想:
21.49%
アルゴリズム取引:
49%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
587.25 USD
最大の:
3 568.80 USD (19.06%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
19.06% (3 568.80 USD)
エクイティによる:
9.08% (2 228.57 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 13167
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.s 25K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.s 57K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +4 546.56 USD
最悪のトレード: -974 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +66.51 USD
最大連続損失: -1 659.93 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MakeCapital-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Combining unique indicators with Martingale elements, this strategy overcomes the high-risk limitations of traditional Martingale. Through a triple risk control model, it effectively reduces drawdowns, improves stability, and achieves more robust capital growth.

-Algorithmic Risk Control

When the floating loss period reaches a preset threshold, unwinding mode is automatically activated, prioritizing the most unfavorable positions.

-Manual Risk Control

Team members monitor and adjust parameters in real time, and manual intervention is initiated when the floating loss reaches a warning threshold.

-Time-based Risk Control

Place orders only during specific trading hours, effectively avoiding periods of high market volatility and reducing trading risk.
レビューなし
2026.01.07 11:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 11:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
2025.10.16 07:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
GOLD HUNTER PRISMX
50 USD/月
283%
0
0
USD
27K
USD
74
49%
13 167
75%
11%
1.59
1.93
USD
19%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください