시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD HUNTER PRISMX
Lee Wen Kang

GOLD HUNTER PRISMX

Lee Wen Kang
0 리뷰
안정성
75
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 283%
MakeCapital-Live
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
13 220
이익 거래:
10 008 (75.70%)
손실 거래:
3 212 (24.30%)
최고의 거래:
4 546.56 USD
최악의 거래:
-974.08 USD
총 수익:
67 919.51 USD (1 289 142 pips)
총 손실:
-42 465.54 USD (1 230 687 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
36 (66.51 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
4 551.03 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.03
거래 활동:
11.49%
최대 입금량:
12.08%
최근 거래:
1 분 전
주별 거래 수:
53
평균 유지 시간:
20 분
회복 요인:
7.13
롱(주식매수):
6 356 (48.08%)
숏(주식차입매도):
6 864 (51.92%)
수익 요인:
1.60
기대수익:
1.93 USD
평균 이익:
6.79 USD
평균 손실:
-13.22 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-1 659.93 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 568.80 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
1.84%
연간 예측:
22.32%
Algo 트레이딩:
49%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
587.25 USD
최대한의:
3 568.80 USD (19.06%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
19.06% (3 568.80 USD)
자본금별:
9.08% (2 228.57 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 13220
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.s 25K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.s 58K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +4 546.56 USD
최악의 거래: -974 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +66.51 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 659.93 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MakeCapital-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Combining unique indicators with Martingale elements, this strategy overcomes the high-risk limitations of traditional Martingale. Through a triple risk control model, it effectively reduces drawdowns, improves stability, and achieves more robust capital growth.

-Algorithmic Risk Control

When the floating loss period reaches a preset threshold, unwinding mode is automatically activated, prioritizing the most unfavorable positions.

-Manual Risk Control

Team members monitor and adjust parameters in real time, and manual intervention is initiated when the floating loss reaches a warning threshold.

-Time-based Risk Control

Place orders only during specific trading hours, effectively avoiding periods of high market volatility and reducing trading risk.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.08 03:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.07 11:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 11:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
2025.10.16 07:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
GOLD HUNTER PRISMX
월별 50 USD
283%
0
0
USD
27K
USD
75
49%
13 220
75%
11%
1.59
1.93
USD
19%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.