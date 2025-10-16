- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
13 220
이익 거래:
10 008 (75.70%)
손실 거래:
3 212 (24.30%)
최고의 거래:
4 546.56 USD
최악의 거래:
-974.08 USD
총 수익:
67 919.51 USD (1 289 142 pips)
총 손실:
-42 465.54 USD (1 230 687 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
36 (66.51 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
4 551.03 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.03
거래 활동:
11.49%
최대 입금량:
12.08%
최근 거래:
1 분 전
주별 거래 수:
53
평균 유지 시간:
20 분
회복 요인:
7.13
롱(주식매수):
6 356 (48.08%)
숏(주식차입매도):
6 864 (51.92%)
수익 요인:
1.60
기대수익:
1.93 USD
평균 이익:
6.79 USD
평균 손실:
-13.22 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-1 659.93 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 568.80 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
1.84%
연간 예측:
22.32%
Algo 트레이딩:
49%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
587.25 USD
최대한의:
3 568.80 USD (19.06%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
19.06% (3 568.80 USD)
자본금별:
9.08% (2 228.57 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|13220
|
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|25K
|
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|58K
|
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MakeCapital-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Combining unique indicators with Martingale elements, this strategy overcomes the high-risk limitations of traditional Martingale. Through a triple risk control model, it effectively reduces drawdowns, improves stability, and achieves more robust capital growth.
-Algorithmic Risk Control
When the floating loss period reaches a preset threshold, unwinding mode is automatically activated, prioritizing the most unfavorable positions.
-Manual Risk Control
Team members monitor and adjust parameters in real time, and manual intervention is initiated when the floating loss reaches a warning threshold.
-Time-based Risk Control
Place orders only during specific trading hours, effectively avoiding periods of high market volatility and reducing trading risk.
