Trades:
264
Profit Trades:
130 (49.24%)
Loss Trades:
134 (50.76%)
Best trade:
293.78 USD
Worst trade:
-306.80 USD
Gross Profit:
24 002.66 USD (578 960 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 415.00 USD (402 644 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (3 131.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 131.68 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
78.37%
Max deposit load:
23.50%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.29
Long Trades:
194 (73.48%)
Short Trades:
70 (26.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
21.17 USD
Average Profit:
184.64 USD
Average Loss:
-137.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-2 411.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 411.52 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-15.07%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 449.17 USD
Maximal:
4 332.43 USD (32.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.27% (3 502.16 USD)
By Equity:
15.58% (464.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|264
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|176K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
Best trade: +293.78 USD
Worst trade: -307 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 131.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 411.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
296%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
21
0%
264
49%
78%
1.30
21.17
USD
USD
62%
1:50