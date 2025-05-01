- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
251
Profit Trades:
119 (47.41%)
Loss Trades:
132 (52.59%)
Best trade:
91.16 CAD
Worst trade:
-76.18 CAD
Gross Profit:
2 758.67 CAD (266 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 575.32 CAD (131 776 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (471.89 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
471.89 CAD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
99.88%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.21
Long Trades:
251 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
4.71 CAD
Average Profit:
23.18 CAD
Average Loss:
-11.93 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-249.06 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-249.06 CAD (11)
Monthly growth:
-0.40%
Annual Forecast:
-4.86%
Algo trading:
53%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.32 CAD
Maximal:
368.34 CAD (14.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.45% (140.35 CAD)
By Equity:
6.97% (151.86 CAD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|187
|Alphabet Inc A
|55
|Nvidia
|6
|Amazon
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|415
|Alphabet Inc A
|508
|Nvidia
|-23
|Amazon
|19
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|40K
|Alphabet Inc A
|95K
|Nvidia
|-4K
|Amazon
|3.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +91.16 CAD
Worst trade: -76 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +471.89 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -249.06 CAD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FOREX.comCA-Live 532" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Automated NASDAQ trading via EA, based on short-term technical analysis. Risk is managed through predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels. Investor Note: Proportional copying is recommended for consistent risk alignment. Account Requirements: Low spreads
Expected 40%+ per year with max drawdown 20%
