Oleh Boburchak

KroganTrade ForexCom

Oleh Boburchak
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 44%
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
251
Profit Trades:
119 (47.41%)
Loss Trades:
132 (52.59%)
Best trade:
91.16 CAD
Worst trade:
-76.18 CAD
Gross Profit:
2 758.67 CAD (266 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 575.32 CAD (131 776 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (471.89 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
471.89 CAD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
99.88%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.21
Long Trades:
251 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
4.71 CAD
Average Profit:
23.18 CAD
Average Loss:
-11.93 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-249.06 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-249.06 CAD (11)
Monthly growth:
-0.40%
Annual Forecast:
-4.86%
Algo trading:
53%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.32 CAD
Maximal:
368.34 CAD (14.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.45% (140.35 CAD)
By Equity:
6.97% (151.86 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 187
Alphabet Inc A 55
Nvidia 6
Amazon 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 415
Alphabet Inc A 508
Nvidia -23
Amazon 19
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 40K
Alphabet Inc A 95K
Nvidia -4K
Amazon 3.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +91.16 CAD
Worst trade: -76 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +471.89 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -249.06 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FOREX.comCA-Live 532" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Automated NASDAQ trading via EA, based on short-term technical analysis. Risk is managed through predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels. Investor Note: Proportional copying is recommended for consistent risk alignment. Account Requirements: Low spreads

Expected 40%+ per year with max drawdown 20%


No reviews
2025.12.18 22:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.10 21:40
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 21:40
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 16:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 19:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 03:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.10 07:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 17:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 21:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.20 18:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.14 21:46
No swaps are charged
