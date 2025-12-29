- Growth
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
4 (28.57%)
Loss Trades:
10 (71.43%)
Best trade:
45.13 CAD
Worst trade:
-90.33 CAD
Gross Profit:
95.54 CAD (7 012 pips)
Gross Loss:
-263.27 CAD (14 938 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (83.40 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.40 CAD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.39
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.42%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.64
Long Trades:
14 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.36
Expected Payoff:
-11.98 CAD
Average Profit:
23.89 CAD
Average Loss:
-26.33 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-263.27 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-263.27 CAD (10)
Monthly growth:
-1.04%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
251.13 CAD
Maximal:
263.27 CAD (1.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.65% (263.27 CAD)
By Equity:
0.06% (8.98 CAD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|-130
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|-7.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +45.13 CAD
Worst trade: -90 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.40 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -263.27 CAD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FOREX.comCA-Live 532" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
