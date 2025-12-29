SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / KroganTrade ForexCom 2
Oleh Boburchak

KroganTrade ForexCom 2

Oleh Boburchak
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
4 (28.57%)
Loss Trades:
10 (71.43%)
Best trade:
45.13 CAD
Worst trade:
-90.33 CAD
Gross Profit:
95.54 CAD (7 012 pips)
Gross Loss:
-263.27 CAD (14 938 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (83.40 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.40 CAD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.39
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.42%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.64
Long Trades:
14 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.36
Expected Payoff:
-11.98 CAD
Average Profit:
23.89 CAD
Average Loss:
-26.33 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-263.27 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-263.27 CAD (10)
Monthly growth:
-1.04%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
251.13 CAD
Maximal:
263.27 CAD (1.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.65% (263.27 CAD)
By Equity:
0.06% (8.98 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 -130
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 -7.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.13 CAD
Worst trade: -90 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.40 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -263.27 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FOREX.comCA-Live 532" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 21:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 18:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 15.38% of days out of the 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 05:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 05:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 05:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
KroganTrade ForexCom 2
50 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
16K
CAD
3
50%
14
28%
100%
0.36
-11.98
CAD
2%
1:100
