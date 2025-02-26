- Growth
Trades:
1 138
Profit Trades:
905 (79.52%)
Loss Trades:
233 (20.47%)
Best trade:
40.45 USD
Worst trade:
-63.82 USD
Gross Profit:
2 049.50 USD (112 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 249.31 USD (96 475 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (35.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.85 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
93.80%
Max deposit load:
1.62%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.70
Long Trades:
547 (48.07%)
Short Trades:
591 (51.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.70 USD
Average Profit:
2.26 USD
Average Loss:
-5.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-100.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.09 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-2.89%
Annual Forecast:
-34.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
119.43 USD (8.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.03% (113.84 USD)
By Equity:
6.58% (124.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|723
|AUDUSD
|415
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|481
|AUDUSD
|319
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.9K
|AUDUSD
|12K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.45 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -100.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
4xCube-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 4
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-Real 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 9
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 4
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 5
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
63%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
56
100%
1 138
79%
94%
1.64
0.70
USD
USD
7%
1:500