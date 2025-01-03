- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
782
Profit Trades:
640 (81.84%)
Loss Trades:
142 (18.16%)
Best trade:
369.24 USD
Worst trade:
-65.10 USD
Gross Profit:
5 196.61 USD (72 653 pips)
Gross Loss:
-909.92 USD (73 539 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (318.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 691.19 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.13%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
15.93
Long Trades:
445 (56.91%)
Short Trades:
337 (43.09%)
Profit Factor:
5.71
Expected Payoff:
5.48 USD
Average Profit:
8.12 USD
Average Loss:
-6.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-269.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-269.14 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.19%
Annual Forecast:
26.56%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
269.14 USD (1.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.51% (269.14 USD)
By Equity:
43.21% (4 590.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|499
|GBPUSD
|263
|archived
|20
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD
|323
|GBPUSD
|272
|archived
|3.7K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD
|3.6K
|GBPUSD
|-4.5K
|archived
|0
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +369.24 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +318.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -269.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 10
|
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 4
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-01Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
PureMarket-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 21
|
SuperForex-Real
|0.00 × 18
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 30
|0.00 × 1
|
AKFXFinancial-Live-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 5
