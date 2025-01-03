SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ALPHA Hero 2025
Andy Halim

ALPHA Hero 2025

Andy Halim
0 reviews
Reliability
53 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 48%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
782
Profit Trades:
640 (81.84%)
Loss Trades:
142 (18.16%)
Best trade:
369.24 USD
Worst trade:
-65.10 USD
Gross Profit:
5 196.61 USD (72 653 pips)
Gross Loss:
-909.92 USD (73 539 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (318.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 691.19 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.13%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
15.93
Long Trades:
445 (56.91%)
Short Trades:
337 (43.09%)
Profit Factor:
5.71
Expected Payoff:
5.48 USD
Average Profit:
8.12 USD
Average Loss:
-6.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-269.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-269.14 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.19%
Annual Forecast:
26.56%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
269.14 USD (1.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.51% (269.14 USD)
By Equity:
43.21% (4 590.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD 499
GBPUSD 263
archived 20
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD 323
GBPUSD 272
archived 3.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD 3.6K
GBPUSD -4.5K
archived 0
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +369.24 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +318.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -269.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 10
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 4
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-01Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
PureMarket-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 21
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 18
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 1
AKFXFinancial-Live-3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 5
297 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 04:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 04:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 20:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 00:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.10 12:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 20:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.14 01:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.08 20:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 11:45
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 11:45
No swaps are charged
2025.08.03 00:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 12:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ALPHA Hero 2025
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
53
97%
782
81%
100%
5.71
5.48
USD
43%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.