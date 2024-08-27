SignalsSections
Iyan Sauri

BREAKOUT SnR

Iyan Sauri
0 reviews
Reliability
70 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 220%
MonetaMarkets-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
405
Profit Trades:
327 (80.74%)
Loss Trades:
78 (19.26%)
Best trade:
219.90 USD
Worst trade:
-278.20 USD
Gross Profit:
4 713.39 USD (66 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 028.73 USD (32 290 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (388.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
388.40 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
2.35%
Max deposit load:
35.18%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.01
Long Trades:
256 (63.21%)
Short Trades:
149 (36.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
4.16 USD
Average Profit:
14.41 USD
Average Loss:
-38.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-449.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-518.60 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-15.76%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.80 USD
Maximal:
836.70 USD (28.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.08% (733.55 USD)
By Equity:
36.52% (431.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 405
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 1.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 34K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +219.90 USD
Worst trade: -278 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +388.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -449.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Expert Advisor trading method open trade base on support & resistance, target 1% per day, ideal capital $1000 open trade 0.10 lot.
If you have any questions, please contact me whatsapp +6282258974682
No reviews
2025.03.27 10:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.03 11:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.26 15:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.20 12:56
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.23% of days out of 179 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.20 12:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.02 11:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.04 11:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.26 11:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.08.30 10:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.08.27 17:44
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2024.08.27 17:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.08.27 17:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
