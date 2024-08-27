- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
405
Profit Trades:
327 (80.74%)
Loss Trades:
78 (19.26%)
Best trade:
219.90 USD
Worst trade:
-278.20 USD
Gross Profit:
4 713.39 USD (66 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 028.73 USD (32 290 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (388.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
388.40 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
2.35%
Max deposit load:
35.18%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.01
Long Trades:
256 (63.21%)
Short Trades:
149 (36.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
4.16 USD
Average Profit:
14.41 USD
Average Loss:
-38.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-449.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-518.60 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-15.76%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.80 USD
Maximal:
836.70 USD (28.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.08% (733.55 USD)
By Equity:
36.52% (431.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|405
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|1.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|34K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +219.90 USD
Worst trade: -278 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +388.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -449.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Expert Advisor trading method open trade base on support & resistance, target 1% per day, ideal capital $1000 open trade 0.10 lot.
If you have any questions, please contact me whatsapp +6282258974682
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
220%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
70
100%
405
80%
2%
1.55
4.16
USD
USD
58%
1:500