Mihails Babuskins

Greedy Golden_MaximumGainer

Mihails Babuskins
0 reviews
Reliability
96 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 1 007%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
181 (73.87%)
Loss Trades:
64 (26.12%)
Best trade:
435.42 USD
Worst trade:
-170.52 USD
Gross Profit:
11 560.11 USD (1 156 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 310.58 USD (230 704 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 033.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 405.07 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
99.00%
Max deposit load:
5.70%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
13 days
Recovery Factor:
28.80
Long Trades:
182 (74.29%)
Short Trades:
63 (25.71%)
Profit Factor:
5.00
Expected Payoff:
37.75 USD
Average Profit:
63.87 USD
Average Loss:
-36.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-129.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-321.17 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
10.45%
Annual Forecast:
126.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.47 USD
Maximal:
321.17 USD (19.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.32% (273.43 USD)
By Equity:
14.41% (72.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_o 245
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_o 9.3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_o 926K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +435.42 USD
Worst trade: -171 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 033.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -129.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

 📌Important:

Before purchase please get in touch with me and make sure if this signal is suitable for you.

You can also buy the expert of the signal here.


No reviews
2025.12.21 14:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 13:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 02:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 10:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.15 02:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 07:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 06:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 18:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.18 05:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.14 01:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 08:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.15 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
