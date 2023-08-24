SignalsSections
Zhang Jun Hao

TYLWK

Zhang Jun Hao
0 reviews
Reliability
134 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2023 424%
RadexMarkets-Real 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 071
Profit Trades:
1 829 (88.31%)
Loss Trades:
242 (11.69%)
Best trade:
626.42 USD
Worst trade:
-185.75 USD
Gross Profit:
23 618.55 USD (140 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 800.69 USD (93 839 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (1 143.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 143.00 USD (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
83.03%
Max deposit load:
15.57%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
19.45
Long Trades:
904 (43.65%)
Short Trades:
1 167 (56.35%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
6.19 USD
Average Profit:
12.91 USD
Average Loss:
-44.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-658.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-658.96 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.06%
Annual Forecast:
27.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.44 USD
Maximal:
658.96 USD (4.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.40% (596.46 USD)
By Equity:
45.94% (3 875.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 785
NZDCAD 724
AUDNZD 562
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 5.4K
NZDCAD 4.6K
AUDNZD 2.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 23K
NZDCAD 22K
AUDNZD 924
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +626.42 USD
Worst trade: -186 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 57
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 143.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -658.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RadexMarkets-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.15 × 1101
No reviews
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 00:51
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 22:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 21:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 17:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 14:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 11:52
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 10:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 09:30
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.06 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.05 05:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.05 16:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 08:05
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.25 09:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.24 05:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
