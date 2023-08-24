The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RadexMarkets-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.00 × 4 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.15 × 1101 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor