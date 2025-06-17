- Overview
XLB: Materials Select Sector SPDR
XLB exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.50 and at a high of 90.23.
Follow Materials Select Sector SPDR dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XLB News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XLB stock price today?
Materials Select Sector SPDR stock is priced at 89.91 today. It trades within 89.50 - 90.23, yesterday's close was 89.41, and trading volume reached 8440. The live price chart of XLB shows these updates.
Does Materials Select Sector SPDR stock pay dividends?
Materials Select Sector SPDR is currently valued at 89.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.73% and USD. View the chart live to track XLB movements.
How to buy XLB stock?
You can buy Materials Select Sector SPDR shares at the current price of 89.91. Orders are usually placed near 89.91 or 90.21, while 8440 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow XLB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XLB stock?
Investing in Materials Select Sector SPDR involves considering the yearly range 73.12 - 95.93 and current price 89.91. Many compare 0.59% and 8.26% before placing orders at 89.91 or 90.21. Explore the XLB price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the past year was 95.93. Within 73.12 - 95.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Materials Select Sector SPDR performance using the live chart.
What are The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) over the year was 73.12. Comparing it with the current 89.91 and 73.12 - 95.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XLB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XLB stock split?
Materials Select Sector SPDR has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.41, and -3.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 89.41
- Open
- 89.74
- Bid
- 89.91
- Ask
- 90.21
- Low
- 89.50
- High
- 90.23
- Volume
- 8.440 K
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.26%
- Year Change
- -3.73%
