X: United States Steel Corporation Common Stock
54.85 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
X exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.78 and at a high of 54.89.
Follow United States Steel Corporation Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
X News
- The $1 Billion Steel Bet That Just Made Hedge Funds Rich
- U.S. Steel upgraded to BBB- by Fitch after Nippon Steel acquisition
- U.S. Steel Delists as Nippon Steel Completes $14.9 Billion Takeover
- Tariffs boost strategic importance of U.S. Steel deal, Nippon Steel CEO says
- Nippon Steel's purchase of U.S. Steel closes, with big role for Trump
- Trump Gains Power Over U.S. Steel After $14.9B Nippon Deal
- Nippon Steel completes acquisition of U.S. Steel in historic deal
- Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel closes, with big role for Trump
Daily Range
54.78 54.89
Year Range
26.91 54.90
- Previous Close
- 54.85
- Open
- 54.83
- Bid
- 54.85
- Ask
- 55.15
- Low
- 54.78
- High
- 54.89
- Volume
- 10.810 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 2.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 60.10%
- Year Change
- 44.99%
