WS: Worthington Steel Inc
33.53 USD 0.16 (0.48%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WS exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.24 and at a high of 34.14.
Follow Worthington Steel Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WS News
- Middle Coast Investing Q2 2025 Letter: All Better Now?
- Vicarious Surgical adds two new directors to board
- Worthington Steel: Even After Surging, This Stock Offers Upside (NYSE:WS)
- Worthington Steel: Recovering, It Is Cyclical After All (NYSE:WS)
- Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; Walgreens Posts Upbeat Earnings - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)
- H.B. Fuller Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins AeroVironment, MillerKnoll And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alcoa (NYSE:AA), AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Earnings call transcript: Worthington Steel beats Q4 2024 expectations
- Worthington Steel stock rating reiterated at KeyBanc on strong earnings
- Worthington Enterprises: Fully Valued After A Impressive Move (NYSE:WOR)
- Worthington Steel Q3 2025 slides: Electrical steel investments amid earnings headwinds
- After-hours movers: Micron Technology, Steelcase and more
- Worthington Steel shares surge 9% on solid Q4 print
- Worthington Steel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results
- Worthington Steel appoints Mark Davis to board of directors
- Worthington Steel declares quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share
- Stock Market Action Plan: Robotaxi, Wegovy And Switchblade Drones In The Week Ahead
- Worthington Steel to Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on June 26
- Worthington Steel expands with Sitem Group stake
- Worthington Steel: Tariff Woes A Concern, But A Buy Nonetheless (NYSE:WS)
- Worthington Steel, Inc (WS) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
33.24 34.14
Year Range
21.30 47.19
- Previous Close
- 33.37
- Open
- 33.89
- Bid
- 33.53
- Ask
- 33.83
- Low
- 33.24
- High
- 34.14
- Volume
- 347
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 2.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.63%
- Year Change
- -1.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%