33.55 USD 0.09 (0.27%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WS ha avuto una variazione del -0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.24 e ad un massimo di 33.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Worthington Steel Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.24 33.75
Intervallo Annuale
21.30 47.19
Chiusura Precedente
33.64
Apertura
33.57
Bid
33.55
Ask
33.85
Minimo
33.24
Massimo
33.75
Volume
536
Variazione giornaliera
-0.27%
Variazione Mensile
2.10%
Variazione Semestrale
32.71%
Variazione Annuale
-1.32%
20 settembre, sabato