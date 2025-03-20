Valute / WS
WS: Worthington Steel Inc
33.55 USD 0.09 (0.27%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WS ha avuto una variazione del -0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.24 e ad un massimo di 33.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Worthington Steel Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.24 33.75
Intervallo Annuale
21.30 47.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.64
- Apertura
- 33.57
- Bid
- 33.55
- Ask
- 33.85
- Minimo
- 33.24
- Massimo
- 33.75
- Volume
- 536
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.32%
20 settembre, sabato