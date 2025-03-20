Moedas / WS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
WS: Worthington Steel Inc
33.53 USD 0.46 (1.39%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WS para hoje mudou para 1.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.77 e o mais alto foi 33.74.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Worthington Steel Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WS Notícias
- Middle Coast Investing Q2 2025 Letter: All Better Now?
- Vicarious Surgical adds two new directors to board
- Worthington Steel: Even After Surging, This Stock Offers Upside (NYSE:WS)
- Worthington Steel: Recovering, It Is Cyclical After All (NYSE:WS)
- Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; Walgreens Posts Upbeat Earnings - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)
- H.B. Fuller Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins AeroVironment, MillerKnoll And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alcoa (NYSE:AA), AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Earnings call transcript: Worthington Steel beats Q4 2024 expectations
- Worthington Steel stock rating reiterated at KeyBanc on strong earnings
- Worthington Enterprises: Fully Valued After A Impressive Move (NYSE:WOR)
- Worthington Steel Q3 2025 slides: Electrical steel investments amid earnings headwinds
- After-hours movers: Micron Technology, Steelcase and more
- Worthington Steel shares surge 9% on solid Q4 print
- Worthington Steel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results
- Worthington Steel appoints Mark Davis to board of directors
- Worthington Steel declares quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share
- Stock Market Action Plan: Robotaxi, Wegovy And Switchblade Drones In The Week Ahead
- Worthington Steel to Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on June 26
- Worthington Steel expands with Sitem Group stake
- Worthington Steel: Tariff Woes A Concern, But A Buy Nonetheless (NYSE:WS)
- Worthington Steel, Inc (WS) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
32.77 33.74
Faixa anual
21.30 47.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.07
- Open
- 33.46
- Bid
- 33.53
- Ask
- 33.83
- Low
- 32.77
- High
- 33.74
- Volume
- 51
- Mudança diária
- 1.39%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 32.63%
- Mudança anual
- -1.38%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh