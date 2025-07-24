- Overview
URTH: Ishares MSCI World Index Fund
URTH exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 182.57 and at a high of 183.30.
Follow Ishares MSCI World Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
URTH News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is URTH stock price today?
Ishares MSCI World Index Fund stock is priced at 182.86 today. It trades within 182.57 - 183.30, yesterday's close was 183.18, and trading volume reached 319. The live price chart of URTH shows these updates.
Does Ishares MSCI World Index Fund stock pay dividends?
Ishares MSCI World Index Fund is currently valued at 182.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.36% and USD. View the chart live to track URTH movements.
How to buy URTH stock?
You can buy Ishares MSCI World Index Fund shares at the current price of 182.86. Orders are usually placed near 182.86 or 183.16, while 319 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow URTH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into URTH stock?
Investing in Ishares MSCI World Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 132.93 - 183.90 and current price 182.86. Many compare 0.95% and 17.59% before placing orders at 182.86 or 183.16. Explore the URTH price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI World ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI World ETF in the past year was 183.90. Within 132.93 - 183.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 183.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ishares MSCI World Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI World ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) over the year was 132.93. Comparing it with the current 182.86 and 132.93 - 183.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch URTH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did URTH stock split?
Ishares MSCI World Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 183.18, and 18.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 183.18
- Open
- 182.92
- Bid
- 182.86
- Ask
- 183.16
- Low
- 182.57
- High
- 183.30
- Volume
- 319
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.59%
- Year Change
- 18.36%