STEL: Stellar Bancorp Inc
30.32 USD 0.55 (1.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STEL exchange rate has changed by -1.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.28 and at a high of 30.87.
Follow Stellar Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
STEL News
- Earnings call transcript: Stellar Bancorp Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Stellar Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: capital strength and asset quality improve amid Houston growth
- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:STEL)
- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Stellar Bancorp reports Q2 profit above estimates, revenue slightly misses
- Stellar Bancorp earnings beat by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Stellar Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at $32.37
- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas
Daily Range
30.28 30.87
Year Range
24.12 32.38
- Previous Close
- 30.87
- Open
- 30.87
- Bid
- 30.32
- Ask
- 30.62
- Low
- 30.28
- High
- 30.87
- Volume
- 202
- Daily Change
- -1.78%
- Month Change
- -1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.06%
- Year Change
- 18.30%
