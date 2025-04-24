Valute / STEL
STEL: Stellar Bancorp Inc
30.84 USD 0.81 (2.56%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STEL ha avuto una variazione del -2.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.82 e ad un massimo di 31.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Stellar Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.82 31.55
Intervallo Annuale
24.12 32.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.65
- Apertura
- 31.55
- Bid
- 30.84
- Ask
- 31.14
- Minimo
- 30.82
- Massimo
- 31.55
- Volume
- 303
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.33%
20 settembre, sabato