STEL: Stellar Bancorp Inc

30.84 USD 0.81 (2.56%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STEL ha avuto una variazione del -2.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.82 e ad un massimo di 31.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Stellar Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.82 31.55
Intervallo Annuale
24.12 32.38
Chiusura Precedente
31.65
Apertura
31.55
Bid
30.84
Ask
31.14
Minimo
30.82
Massimo
31.55
Volume
303
Variazione giornaliera
-2.56%
Variazione Mensile
0.36%
Variazione Semestrale
12.97%
Variazione Annuale
20.33%
