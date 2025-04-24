货币 / STEL
STEL: Stellar Bancorp Inc
30.90 USD 0.58 (1.91%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STEL汇率已更改1.91%。当日，交易品种以低点30.51和高点31.04进行交易。
关注Stellar Bancorp Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
STEL新闻
- Earnings call transcript: Stellar Bancorp Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Stellar Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: capital strength and asset quality improve amid Houston growth
- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:STEL)
- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Stellar Bancorp reports Q2 profit above estimates, revenue slightly misses
- Stellar Bancorp earnings beat by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Stellar Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at $32.37
- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas
- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
日范围
30.51 31.04
年范围
24.12 32.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.32
- 开盘价
- 30.60
- 卖价
- 30.90
- 买价
- 31.20
- 最低价
- 30.51
- 最高价
- 31.04
- 交易量
- 79
- 日变化
- 1.91%
- 月变化
- 0.55%
- 6个月变化
- 13.19%
- 年变化
- 20.56%
