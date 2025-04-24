Moedas / STEL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
STEL: Stellar Bancorp Inc
31.22 USD 0.44 (1.43%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STEL para hoje mudou para 1.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 30.60 e o mais alto foi 31.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Stellar Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STEL Notícias
- Earnings call transcript: Stellar Bancorp Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Stellar Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: capital strength and asset quality improve amid Houston growth
- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:STEL)
- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Stellar Bancorp reports Q2 profit above estimates, revenue slightly misses
- Stellar Bancorp earnings beat by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- WSFS Financial (WSFS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Stellar Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at $32.37
- UK’s Starling Bank mulls New York IPO amid US growth plans, FT reports
- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas
- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Singtel posts 9% rise in annual profit, announces $1.6 bln buyback
- Singtel sells 1.2% stake in India’s Bharti Airtel for $1.5 bln
- Singapore’s high-yield stocks gain from tariff-induced flight to safety
Faixa diária
30.60 31.58
Faixa anual
24.12 32.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 30.78
- Open
- 30.60
- Bid
- 31.22
- Ask
- 31.52
- Low
- 30.60
- High
- 31.58
- Volume
- 36
- Mudança diária
- 1.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.36%
- Mudança anual
- 21.81%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh