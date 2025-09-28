- Overview
SCE-PJ: Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat
SCE-PJ exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.47 and at a high of 23.62.
Follow Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCE-PJ stock price today?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) stock is priced at 23.50 today. It trades within -0.21%, yesterday's close was 23.55, and trading volume reached 17.
Does SCE-PJ stock pay dividends?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat is currently valued at 23.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.98% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PJ stock?
You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) shares at the current price of 23.50. Orders are usually placed near 23.50 or 23.80, while 17 and -0.09% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PJ stock?
Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 24.31 and current price 23.50. Many compare -0.59% and 3.98% before placing orders at 23.50 or 23.80.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) in the past year was 24.31. Within 22.22 - 24.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.55 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 23.50 and 22.22 - 24.31 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PJ stock split?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.55, and 3.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.55
- Open
- 23.52
- Bid
- 23.50
- Ask
- 23.80
- Low
- 23.47
- High
- 23.62
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- -0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.98%
- Year Change
- 3.98%