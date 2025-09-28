시세섹션
통화 / SCE-PJ
SCE-PJ: Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat

23.50 USD 0.05 (0.21%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SCE-PJ 환율이 오늘 -0.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.47이고 고가는 23.62이었습니다.

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is SCE-PJ stock price today?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) stock is priced at 23.50 today. It trades within -0.21%, yesterday's close was 23.55, and trading volume reached 17.

Does SCE-PJ stock pay dividends?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat is currently valued at 23.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.98% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PJ stock?

You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) shares at the current price of 23.50. Orders are usually placed near 23.50 or 23.80, while 17 and -0.09% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PJ stock?

Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 24.31 and current price 23.50. Many compare -0.59% and 3.98% before placing orders at 23.50 or 23.80.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) in the past year was 24.31. Within 22.22 - 24.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.55 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 23.50 and 22.22 - 24.31 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PJ stock split?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.55, and 3.98% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
23.47 23.62
년간 변동
22.22 24.31
이전 종가
23.55
시가
23.52
Bid
23.50
Ask
23.80
저가
23.47
고가
23.62
볼륨
17
일일 변동
-0.21%
월 변동
-0.59%
6개월 변동
3.98%
년간 변동율
3.98%
28 9월, 일요일