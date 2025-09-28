- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SCE-PJ: Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat
A taxa do SCE-PJ para hoje mudou para -0.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.47 e o mais alto foi 23.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Perguntas frequentes
What is SCE-PJ stock price today?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) stock is priced at 23.50 today. It trades within -0.21%, yesterday's close was 23.55, and trading volume reached 17.
Does SCE-PJ stock pay dividends?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat is currently valued at 23.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.98% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PJ stock?
You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) shares at the current price of 23.50. Orders are usually placed near 23.50 or 23.80, while 17 and -0.09% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PJ stock?
Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 24.31 and current price 23.50. Many compare -0.59% and 3.98% before placing orders at 23.50 or 23.80.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) in the past year was 24.31. Within 22.22 - 24.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.55 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 23.50 and 22.22 - 24.31 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PJ stock split?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.55, and 3.98% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 23.55
- Open
- 23.52
- Bid
- 23.50
- Ask
- 23.80
- Low
- 23.47
- High
- 23.62
- Volume
- 17
- Mudança diária
- -0.21%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.98%
- Mudança anual
- 3.98%