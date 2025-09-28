CotaçõesSeções
SCE-PJ: Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat

23.50 USD 0.05 (0.21%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SCE-PJ para hoje mudou para -0.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.47 e o mais alto foi 23.62.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is SCE-PJ stock price today?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) stock is priced at 23.50 today. It trades within -0.21%, yesterday's close was 23.55, and trading volume reached 17.

Does SCE-PJ stock pay dividends?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat is currently valued at 23.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.98% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PJ stock?

You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) shares at the current price of 23.50. Orders are usually placed near 23.50 or 23.80, while 17 and -0.09% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PJ stock?

Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 24.31 and current price 23.50. Many compare -0.59% and 3.98% before placing orders at 23.50 or 23.80.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) in the past year was 24.31. Within 22.22 - 24.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.55 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 23.50 and 22.22 - 24.31 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PJ stock split?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.55, and 3.98% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
23.47 23.62
Faixa anual
22.22 24.31
Fechamento anterior
23.55
Open
23.52
Bid
23.50
Ask
23.80
Low
23.47
High
23.62
Volume
17
Mudança diária
-0.21%
Mudança mensal
-0.59%
Mudança de 6 meses
3.98%
Mudança anual
3.98%
