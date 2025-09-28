クォートセクション
通貨 / SCE-PJ
SCE-PJ: Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat

23.50 USD 0.05 (0.21%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCE-PJの今日の為替レートは、-0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.47の安値と23.62の高値で取引されました。

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Ratダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is SCE-PJ stock price today?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) stock is priced at 23.50 today. It trades within -0.21%, yesterday's close was 23.55, and trading volume reached 17.

Does SCE-PJ stock pay dividends?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat is currently valued at 23.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.98% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PJ stock?

You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) shares at the current price of 23.50. Orders are usually placed near 23.50 or 23.80, while 17 and -0.09% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PJ stock?

Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 24.31 and current price 23.50. Many compare -0.59% and 3.98% before placing orders at 23.50 or 23.80.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) in the past year was 24.31. Within 22.22 - 24.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.55 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 23.50 and 22.22 - 24.31 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PJ stock split?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.55, and 3.98% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
23.47 23.62
1年のレンジ
22.22 24.31
以前の終値
23.55
始値
23.52
買値
23.50
買値
23.80
安値
23.47
高値
23.62
出来高
17
1日の変化
-0.21%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.59%
6ヶ月の変化
3.98%
1年の変化
3.98%
28 9月, 日曜日