SCE-PJ: Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat
SCE-PJの今日の為替レートは、-0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.47の安値と23.62の高値で取引されました。
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Ratダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is SCE-PJ stock price today?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) stock is priced at 23.50 today. It trades within -0.21%, yesterday's close was 23.55, and trading volume reached 17.
Does SCE-PJ stock pay dividends?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat is currently valued at 23.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.98% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PJ stock?
You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) shares at the current price of 23.50. Orders are usually placed near 23.50 or 23.80, while 17 and -0.09% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PJ stock?
Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 24.31 and current price 23.50. Many compare -0.59% and 3.98% before placing orders at 23.50 or 23.80.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) in the past year was 24.31. Within 22.22 - 24.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.55 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 23.50 and 22.22 - 24.31 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PJ stock split?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.55, and 3.98% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 23.55
- 始値
- 23.52
- 買値
- 23.50
- 買値
- 23.80
- 安値
- 23.47
- 高値
- 23.62
- 出来高
- 17
- 1日の変化
- -0.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.59%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.98%
- 1年の変化
- 3.98%