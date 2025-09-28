KurseKategorien
SCE-PJ: Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat

23.50 USD 0.05 (0.21%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SCE-PJ hat sich für heute um -0.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.62 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Häufige Fragen

What is SCE-PJ stock price today?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) stock is priced at 23.50 today. It trades within -0.21%, yesterday's close was 23.55, and trading volume reached 17.

Does SCE-PJ stock pay dividends?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat is currently valued at 23.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.98% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PJ stock?

You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) shares at the current price of 23.50. Orders are usually placed near 23.50 or 23.80, while 17 and -0.09% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PJ stock?

Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 24.31 and current price 23.50. Many compare -0.59% and 3.98% before placing orders at 23.50 or 23.80.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) in the past year was 24.31. Within 22.22 - 24.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.55 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 23.50 and 22.22 - 24.31 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PJ stock split?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.55, and 3.98% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
23.47 23.62
Jahresspanne
22.22 24.31
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
23.55
Eröffnung
23.52
Bid
23.50
Ask
23.80
Tief
23.47
Hoch
23.62
Volumen
17
Tagesänderung
-0.21%
Monatsänderung
-0.59%
6-Monatsänderung
3.98%
Jahresänderung
3.98%
28 September, Sonntag