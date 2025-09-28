- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
SCE-PJ: Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat
Der Wechselkurs von SCE-PJ hat sich für heute um -0.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.62 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Häufige Fragen
What is SCE-PJ stock price today?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) stock is priced at 23.50 today. It trades within -0.21%, yesterday's close was 23.55, and trading volume reached 17.
Does SCE-PJ stock pay dividends?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat is currently valued at 23.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.98% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PJ stock?
You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) shares at the current price of 23.50. Orders are usually placed near 23.50 or 23.80, while 17 and -0.09% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PJ stock?
Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 24.31 and current price 23.50. Many compare -0.59% and 3.98% before placing orders at 23.50 or 23.80.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) in the past year was 24.31. Within 22.22 - 24.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.55 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 23.50 and 22.22 - 24.31 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PJ stock split?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.55, and 3.98% after corporate actions.
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 23.55
- Eröffnung
- 23.52
- Bid
- 23.50
- Ask
- 23.80
- Tief
- 23.47
- Hoch
- 23.62
- Volumen
- 17
- Tagesänderung
- -0.21%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.59%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 3.98%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.98%