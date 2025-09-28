报价部分
货币 / SCE-PJ
SCE-PJ: Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat

23.50 USD 0.05 (0.21%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SCE-PJ汇率已更改-0.21%。当日，交易品种以低点23.47和高点23.62进行交易。

关注Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is SCE-PJ stock price today?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) stock is priced at 23.50 today. It trades within -0.21%, yesterday's close was 23.55, and trading volume reached 17.

Does SCE-PJ stock pay dividends?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat is currently valued at 23.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.98% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PJ stock?

You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) shares at the current price of 23.50. Orders are usually placed near 23.50 or 23.80, while 17 and -0.09% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PJ stock?

Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 24.31 and current price 23.50. Many compare -0.59% and 3.98% before placing orders at 23.50 or 23.80.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) in the past year was 24.31. Within 22.22 - 24.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.55 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 23.50 and 22.22 - 24.31 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PJ stock split?

Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.55, and 3.98% after corporate actions.

日范围
23.47 23.62
年范围
22.22 24.31
前一天收盘价
23.55
开盘价
23.52
卖价
23.50
买价
23.80
最低价
23.47
最高价
23.62
交易量
17
日变化
-0.21%
月变化
-0.59%
6个月变化
3.98%
年变化
3.98%
28 九月, 星期日