SCE-PJ: Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat
SCE-PJ fiyatı bugün -0.21% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.47 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.62 aralığında işlem gördü.
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SCE-PJ stock price today?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) stock is priced at 23.50 today. It trades within -0.21%, yesterday's close was 23.55, and trading volume reached 17.
Does SCE-PJ stock pay dividends?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat is currently valued at 23.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.98% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PJ stock?
You can buy Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat (SCE-PJ) shares at the current price of 23.50. Orders are usually placed near 23.50 or 23.80, while 17 and -0.09% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PJ stock?
Investing in Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 24.31 and current price 23.50. Many compare -0.59% and 3.98% before placing orders at 23.50 or 23.80.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) in the past year was 24.31. Within 22.22 - 24.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.55 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PJ) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 23.50 and 22.22 - 24.31 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PJ stock split?
Southern California Edison Company 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.55, and 3.98% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 23.55
- Açılış
- 23.52
- Satış
- 23.50
- Alış
- 23.80
- Düşük
- 23.47
- Yüksek
- 23.62
- Hacim
- 17
- Günlük değişim
- -0.21%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.59%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.98%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.98%