Currencies / PLRX
PLRX: Pliant Therapeutics Inc
1.53 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PLRX exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.51 and at a high of 1.59.
Follow Pliant Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PLRX News
- Pliant Therapeutics stock price target slashed by Piper Sandler
- From Nebius Group To EOS: A Strong Year And What’s Next For Our Family Office (NBIS)
- Pliant discontinues bexotegrast for IPF due to safety concerns
- Pliant Therapeutics amends corporate bylaws, holds stockholder vote
- Pliant Therapeutics presents new fibrosis treatment data
- Pliant Therapeutics Stock: An Activist On Deck (NASDAQ:PLRX)
- Pliant Therapeutics Drops IPF Drug Trial After Review, Analyst Flags Uncertain Future - Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)
- This Teleflex Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX)
- Pliant Therapeutics shares rise on better-than-expected Q4 earnings
- Pliant Therapeutics Stock Sinks, Discontinues Mid-Stage Study For Lung Disorder - Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)
- Pliant Therapeutics: Strange Volatility (NASDAQ:PLRX)
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Manhattan Associates Shares Slide - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX), Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)
- Pliant Therapeutics Pauses Enrollment in BEACON-IPF Trial, Shares Take Steep Dive
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; ON Semiconductor Shares Plunge Following Earnings Miss - Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY), Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX)
- This Illumina Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)
- Dow Gains 100 Points; McDonald's Shares Rise After Q4 Results - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX), Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI)
- Why Is Pliant Therapeutics Stock Trading Lower On Monday? - Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)
- Pliant Therapeutics stock plummets after trial pause
- Tesla, ON Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Celestica (NYSE:CLS), Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)
Daily Range
1.51 1.59
Year Range
1.10 16.08
- Previous Close
- 1.53
- Open
- 1.54
- Bid
- 1.53
- Ask
- 1.83
- Low
- 1.51
- High
- 1.59
- Volume
- 276
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -4.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.79%
- Year Change
- -86.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%