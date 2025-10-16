- Overview
PEMX: Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF
PEMX exchange rate has changed by 1.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.45 and at a high of 65.46.
Follow Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PEMX stock price today?
Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF stock is priced at 65.46 today. It trades within 65.45 - 65.46, yesterday's close was 64.23, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of PEMX shows these updates.
Does Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF stock pay dividends?
Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF is currently valued at 65.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.42% and USD. View the chart live to track PEMX movements.
How to buy PEMX stock?
You can buy Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF shares at the current price of 65.46. Orders are usually placed near 65.46 or 65.76, while 2 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow PEMX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PEMX stock?
Investing in Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.90 - 65.46 and current price 65.46. Many compare 3.15% and 24.21% before placing orders at 65.46 or 65.76. Explore the PEMX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF in the past year was 65.46. Within 45.90 - 65.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (PEMX) over the year was 45.90. Comparing it with the current 65.46 and 45.90 - 65.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEMX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PEMX stock split?
Putnam ETF Trust Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.23, and 20.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 64.23
- Open
- 65.45
- Bid
- 65.46
- Ask
- 65.76
- Low
- 65.45
- High
- 65.46
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.91%
- Month Change
- 3.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.21%
- Year Change
- 20.42%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- -12.8
- Fcst
- 4.8
- Prev
- 23.2
- Act
- 4.6
- Fcst
- 8.3
- Prev
- 5.6
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.524 M
- Fcst
- -2.689 M
- Prev
- 3.715 M
- Act
- -0.703 M
- Fcst
- -0.276 M
- Prev
- -0.763 M