OVID: Ovid Therapeutics Inc
1.14 USD 0.14 (10.94%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OVID exchange rate has changed by -10.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.14 and at a high of 1.31.
Follow Ovid Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OVID News
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics stock at $1.50
- Ovid Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Lucid Capital Markets initiates Ovid Therapeutics stock with Buy rating
- B.Riley assumes coverage on Ovid Therapeutics stock with Buy rating
- Solvonis chair to participate in biotech leadership panel
- Ovid sells ganaxolone royalty rights to Immedica for $7 million
- STOK: Impressive Pipeline And Big Backers (NASDAQ:STOK)
- Applied Therapeutics holds annual stockholders meeting
- Ovid Therapeutics to Host Investor and Media Event Thursday, June 12, 2025
- H.C. Wainwright cuts Ovid stock price target to $1.50, keeps buy rating
Daily Range
1.14 1.31
Year Range
0.24 1.47
- Previous Close
- 1.28
- Open
- 1.28
- Bid
- 1.14
- Ask
- 1.44
- Low
- 1.14
- High
- 1.31
- Volume
- 1.659 K
- Daily Change
- -10.94%
- Month Change
- -8.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 256.25%
- Year Change
- -1.72%
