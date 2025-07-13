Currencies / OHI
OHI: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
42.33 USD 0.33 (0.77%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OHI exchange rate has changed by -0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.31 and at a high of 42.68.
Follow Omega Healthcare Investors Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OHI News
Daily Range
42.31 42.68
Year Range
35.04 43.88
- Previous Close
- 42.66
- Open
- 42.59
- Bid
- 42.33
- Ask
- 42.63
- Low
- 42.31
- High
- 42.68
- Volume
- 853
- Daily Change
- -0.77%
- Month Change
- -0.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.61%
- Year Change
- 3.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%