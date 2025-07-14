Valute / OHI
OHI: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
41.52 USD 0.22 (0.53%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OHI ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.33 e ad un massimo di 41.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.33 41.81
Intervallo Annuale
35.04 43.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.74
- Apertura
- 41.63
- Bid
- 41.52
- Ask
- 41.82
- Minimo
- 41.33
- Massimo
- 41.81
- Volume
- 2.182 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.76%
