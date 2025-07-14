QuotazioniSezioni
OHI: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

41.52 USD 0.22 (0.53%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OHI ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.33 e ad un massimo di 41.81.

Segui le dinamiche di Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.33 41.81
Intervallo Annuale
35.04 43.88
Chiusura Precedente
41.74
Apertura
41.63
Bid
41.52
Ask
41.82
Minimo
41.33
Massimo
41.81
Volume
2.182 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.53%
Variazione Mensile
-2.12%
Variazione Semestrale
8.49%
Variazione Annuale
1.76%
20 settembre, sabato