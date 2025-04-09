QuotesSections
Currencies / NULG
NULG: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

99.49 USD 0.19 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NULG exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.99 and at a high of 99.54.

Follow Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
98.99 99.54
Year Range
67.66 99.97
Previous Close
99.30
Open
99.34
Bid
99.49
Ask
99.79
Low
98.99
High
99.54
Volume
74
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
2.49%
6 Months Change
27.58%
Year Change
22.28%
21 September, Sunday