Currencies / NOVT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NOVT: Novanta Inc
113.75 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NOVT exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.18 and at a high of 114.82.
Follow Novanta Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOVT News
- Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Presents at Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:NOVT)
- Identiv Q2 2025 slides: revenue declines amid strategic repositioning, Thailand tariffs loom
- Novanta (NOVT) Q2 Revenue Rises 2.2%
- Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Novanta Q2 2025 earnings beat estimates, stock dips
- Novanta (NOVT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Novanta earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Baron Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (BDFIX)
- Novanta to Present at the CJS Securities 25th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Thursday, July 10, 2025
- Novanta to Present at Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- China adds US companies to lists for export control, unreliable entities
- Novanta: A Trusted Yet Premium Technology Partner (NASDAQ:NOVT)
- ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy Q4 2024 Commentary
- Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
113.18 114.82
Year Range
98.76 184.11
- Previous Close
- 113.78
- Open
- 113.87
- Bid
- 113.75
- Ask
- 114.05
- Low
- 113.18
- High
- 114.82
- Volume
- 203
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- -1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.52%
- Year Change
- -35.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%