Currencies / NN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NN: NextNav Inc
17.04 USD 0.46 (2.63%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NN exchange rate has changed by -2.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.71 and at a high of 17.69.
Follow NextNav Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NN News
- NextNav: Big Investment In Big Risk (NASDAQ:NN)
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.68%
- UBS downgrades NN Group to “neutral” after 50% YTD stock surge
- NN Group stock rating downgraded to Neutral by UBS on valuation
- NN Group stock rating downgraded to Neutral by BofA as shares surge 49%
- Kepler Cheuvreux upgrades NN Group stock rating to Hold on strong capital position
- CFRA upgrades NN Group stock to Buy on improving earnings outlook
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.13%
- NN Group stock rises after beating consensus operating capital generation
- European stocks muted at end of positive week; Munich Re disappoints
- NN Group profit drops 40% on investment losses despite stronger operations
- NextNav (NN) Q2 Loss Widens 159%
- NextNav Inc. (NN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- NextNav Q2 2025 presentation slides: Advancing GPS backup amid financial challenges
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.35%
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.21%
- Laughing Water Capital Q2 2025 Letter
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.63%
- NN Group stock rating upgraded to Buy by BofA on capital return outlook
- Goldman shifts toward value in EU insurance, favors PE cheap mid-caps
- Sage Therapeutics, Roku, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.70%
- Deutsche Bank sees strong outlook for European insurers amid sector rotation
- J.P. Morgan upgrades NN Group to “overweight,” boosts PT on strong growtn
Daily Range
16.71 17.69
Year Range
7.20 18.54
- Previous Close
- 17.50
- Open
- 17.48
- Bid
- 17.04
- Ask
- 17.34
- Low
- 16.71
- High
- 17.69
- Volume
- 1.810 K
- Daily Change
- -2.63%
- Month Change
- -1.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.43%
- Year Change
- 127.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%